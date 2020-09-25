RANDOLPH — After missing its first three games because of the pandemic, Blue Valley-Randolph finally kicked off the 2020 season Friday.
“(Our players) have been chomping at the bit to come back and play some football,” Blue Valley head coach Matt Schreiber said. “This was our first time with any contact this season. They had a great week of practice. It was good to see them back out here.”
But the game didn’t go as they hoped. The Rams trailed Frankfort 42-0 after the first quarter. And the game was called at halftime because of the mercy rule, giving the Wildcats a 56-0 victory.
Frankfort (3-1, 3-0 Twin Valley League) got on the scoreboard on their first possession of the game on a running play from inside Blue Valley’s 10-yard line, along with a successful two-point conversion to go up 8-0.
Frankfort’s second possession began with a big rush from Ethan Armstrong, and then Blue Valley forced a fourth down. But Frankfort’s quarterback Samuel Gros delivered a perfect loft pass to Aiden Gerstner for a touchdown. With another successful two-point conversion, Frankfort took a 16-0 lead.
It got worse for the Rams.
Blue Valley's next offensive drive was a three-and-out, and a bad snap on the punt resulted in a safety that gave Frankfort a 18-0 lead. Frankfort then marched down the field for another quick score to go up 26-0.
Two more quick drives for Frankfort resulted in a 42-0 lead.
Frankfort’s offense was too much for the Rams (0-1, 0-1) to handle.
“We knew were going to go up against a big offensive line that was going to run some misdirection,” Schreiber said. “We worked on (defending the misdirection) the last couple weeks and felt good coming in, but Frankfort was able to do things against us we hoped we would be able to stop. But on the flip side we also were there to make some plays, we just didn’t wrap up and finish.”
Blue Valley made some offensive progress in the second quarter. For the first time in the game they got a first down — but the drive ended with an interception.
The Rams built on their progress on their next possession and moved the ball to Frankfort’s side of the field. But on a fourth-down attempt, with a freshman quarterback, they tried to get on the scoreboard with a deep pass to the end zone into double coverage.
The result: another interception.
“We are asking a freshman quarterback to make some plays he is probably not ready for,” Schreiber said. “That deep pass in the end zone, it was a fourth down, so we threw it deep to see what could happen. And they had two veteran defensive backs who zoned up and we just tried to throw a jump ball to see what could happen — and it didn’t. Those are mistakes, and we knew mistakes would happen with a young team.”
That was the Rams’ best scoring opportunity all night.
Just as the rest of the game went, Frankfort capitalized, with Gerstner scoring another touchdown. For the first time in the game, however, Frankfort failed to convert the two-point conversion. Still, the Wildcats led 48-0 lead.
To cap off the big half, Frankfort squeezed in a touchdown in the final minute to bring the Twin Valley League clash to an end.