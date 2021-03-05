Frankfort High’s boys team will play for a spot in the Class 1A, Division I state tournament.
Frankfort, the No. 2 seed in its region, beat Troy 56-42 in a sub-state semifinal Friday in Centralia.
Sixth-seeded Troy punched its ticket to the semis with a 65-57 upset of third-seeded Jackson Heights last week.
But the Wildcats (15-5) were too tough Friday.
Even so, the Trojans (9-12) led 14-13 after the opening period. Frankfort rallied to take a 24-21 advantage into the break.
Frankfort will face either top-seeded Clifton-Clyde or fourth-seeded Centralia in the sub-state final on Saturday.
Wabaunsee girls upend top-seeded Northern Heights
Wabaunsee’s girls beat top-seed Northern Heights 47-33 in Friday’s sub-state semifinal at Mission Valley High School in Eskridge.
The fifth-seeded Chargers (7-14) jumped out to a 19-9 lead after Taryn Maike beat the first-quarter buzzer with a 3-pointer. They finished the second period on a similar note, as Lauren Schutter canned a buzzer-beating jumper before halftime to extend the lead to 33-16.
From there, Wabaunsee leaned on its physicality to maintain a double-digit lead throughout most of the second half. The Chargers lost 51-45 to Northern Heights on Dec. 10, but on Friday, they proved how much progress they’ve made.
Wabaunsee will play Jefferson County North (13-7), a three-seed, in the sub-state championship game at 5 p.m. Saturday.
Valley Heights girls’ team hammers Horton
Valley Heights’ girls cruised to a 68-25 victory over Horton in Friday’s sub-state semifinal.
The Mustangs (19-1) led 24-9 after one quarter and never looked back. Even when they eased up on the scoring late, they held Horton to just four points in the fourth quarter.
Maddy Vermetten led all scorers with 20 points. Emma Yungeberg added 11 points and Delana Murk scored 10.
Maliyah Soto led Horton with 12 points.
Valley Heights has now won thirteen straight games, 11 coming by double digits. The Mustangs will play Riverside in the sub-state championship game at 5 p.m. Saturday.