The Frankfort girls’ basketball team smiles after winning the sub-state championship over Osborne on Saturday at Washington County.

 Staff photo by Adam Meyer

WASHINGTON — As the final buzzer sounded, the Frankfort girls rushed onto the court to hug each other and celebrate their first state tournament berth after they defeated Osborne convincingly, 50-31, in the sub-state championship game Saturday.

This is the second time head coach Brian Ebert has made it to state in seven seasons, but the first time for this group of girls.