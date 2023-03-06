WASHINGTON — As the final buzzer sounded, the Frankfort girls rushed onto the court to hug each other and celebrate their first state tournament berth after they defeated Osborne convincingly, 50-31, in the sub-state championship game Saturday.
This is the second time head coach Brian Ebert has made it to state in seven seasons, but the first time for this group of girls.
Defeating top-seeded Osborne by 19 points was not something Ebert expected, but he said the Twin Valley League is one of the best small school leagues in the state, and he said “it prepares us for anything that anybody else can throw at us.”
Osborne got an early lead as Trinity Lutters made a 3-pointer early in the first quarter to put Osborne up 3-1.
“I knew that we could not allow their 3-point shooters to get going,” Ebert said. “That is how they got ahead of us; they hit a 3. I was really concerned how we are going to keep guarding (Trinity). She was stepping out 25-30 feet, and it is hard to guard that when you are not expecting that. I told them after the game, we don’t see shooters that shoot it from that far.”
Frankfort (19-3) responded quickly to score the next five points to hold a 6-3 lead, and the Wildcats never looked back. Ebert said Hattie Gros did a good job guarding Lutters, who was limited to 12 points.
“Once we got the lead, I felt confident that we were able to run things to continue to score,” Ebert said.
Gros not only defended Lutters very well, but she was also tremendous offensively, leading the Wildcats with 23 points.
After holding a 23-15 lead at halftime, Frankfort pulled away in the third quarter with some hot shooting. The Wildcats made four 3s in the third quarter along with two field goals in the paint. Osborne (19-3) made just three field goals total, including a 3-pointer, along with a free throw in the third quarter.
The 16-8 scoring differential in the third quarter allowed the Wildcats to coast for the win.
“If we are hitting shots, we are very tough to beat, there is no doubt,” Ebert said. “We average probably five or six 3s. But there is nights we have made 11. (This game) was a good (game) shooting the ball.”
The Wildcats have one senior, Taryn Parthemer, who scored six points, two of the three 3s in the third quarter.
“Shoutout to Taryn. She hits some 3s,” Ebert said. “Played really well. I am excited for her. That is how you want to go out as a senior, by going to the state tournament.”
Osborne shot 21% on 42 field goals, and Ebert said he thought his team’s defense caused most of the Bulldogs’ shooting struggles.
“I think they struggled, but I think that was a credit to our defense,” Ebert said. “They were just struggling because we were right there, and they could not get a good open look.”
Ebert said Osborne is a good team, and he said he knew his team was going to need to come ready to play.
“I know going in they could shoot the ball,” Ebert said. “We were going to have to play well defensively. I felt like our kids stepped up and played good defense. Right now, we can hang our hat on our defense. Our shots might not always fall, but right now our defense is right where it needs to be.”
Ebert said it was definitely a goal to make it to state from the beginning of the year. With a roster that has one senior, seven juniors, three sophomores and one freshman, he said this program is in a good place right now.
“It is a goal every year, but I felt like with this team, watching them grow up through junior high and their first couple years of high school, I felt like they had a good shot,” Ebert said. “I feel like we have all the pieces. We have good guard play, shooters, post play, free throw shooters, lock-down defenders, so I feel like we are a well-rounded team. This group is pretty much all coming back, (so) this is a good thing to happen for them to get this taste so that drives them even more next year when they are juniors and seniors.”
After losing by one point in the first state trip in the first game in 2018, former Frankfort star and current Kansas State senior Emilee Ebert’s junior year, Ebert said he plans to be at state for four or five days, and he said he thinks this team has a good chance of being there that long.
Frankfort will be the No. 3 seed and play No. 6 seed Montezuma-South Gray (17-6) on Wednesday at 6 p.m.
FRANKFORT 50, OSBORNE 31
Frankfort (20-3) — 12; 11; 16; 11 — 50
Osborne(19-3) — 4; 11; 8; 8 – 31
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Frankfort – Wapp 9 (3-7)(2-2FT), Hardwick 11(3-8)(7-9FT), Parthemer 6 (2-3), Gros 23 (9-14)(3-4FT), Ebert 0(0-5)(0-3FT), Dalinghaus 0(0-0). Total: 50 (17-37)
Osborne- Lutters 11 (4-9)(2-4FT), Riner 3 (0-13)(3-4FT), Befort 5 (2-4), Kaser 2(0-5)(2-2FT), William 9(3-11)(2-4FT), Kaser 0(0-1). Total: 31(9-42).