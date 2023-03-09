Frankfort returned to the state tournament for the first time since its 2018 loss, and on Wednesday night, the Wildcats avenged the painful defeat with a 61-53 Class 1A D1 state quarterfinal win over South Gray.
The three-seeded Wildcats (21-3) trailed for most of the first half but were sparked by a 21-point third quarter, ultimately leading them to its state tournament win.
Frankfort was paced by stellar offensive play from three double-digit scorers. Junior Sydney Wapp had a game-high 22 points, while juniors Emma Hardwick and Hattie Gross each had 15 points.
Wapp only had three points in the first half and was a key catalyst with 19 points in the second half. Wapp was efficient from the field, shooting 8-of-10 while going 6-of-7 from the free-throw line.
South Gray held a 13-10 advantage at the end of the first quarter. South Gray’s five turnovers were able to keep Frankfort within striking distance. Although Frankfort also had five turnovers, they shot 3-of-6 from the field and went a perfect 4-of-4 from the free throw line.
The Wildcats cut South Gray’s slim three-point lead to one point before the halftime break. However, South Gray couldn’t tone down its aggressiveness in the paint, which was a mistake.
Frankfort shot 5-of-11 from the field, but was nearly automatic from the free throw line, going 9-10 from the charity stripe.
With 2.1 seconds to go, junior Emma Hardwick hit a 3-point shot at the buzzer, condensing Frankfort’s deficit to 21-20 going into halftime and giving the Wildcats a confidence boost.
Frankfort switched their defense to a zone look in the second half, and it paid dividends, daring South Gray to take shots. Because of the adjustment, Frankfort got the ball in their hands more often, which led to an offensive explosion in the third quarter.
After scoring 20 points in the first half, the Wildcats tallied 21 in the third quarter. Wapp led the quarter with nine points, while Gros had six and sophomore Breleigh Ebert had four.
With Frankfort’s sudden energy boost, the Wildcats climbed out of a prolonged deficit with a 41-36 lead going into the final quarter.
The Wildcats were in a shootout with South Gray in the fourth quarter. Frankfort would outscore the Rebels 20-17 in the quarter, with half of its points coming from the free throw line.
Three-seeded Frankfort (21-3) will play two-seeded Quinter (21-3) on Friday at 6:00 p.m.