Frankfort returned to the state tournament for the first time since its 2018 loss, and on Wednesday night, the Wildcats avenged the painful defeat with a 61-53 Class 1A D1 state quarterfinal win over South Gray.

The three-seeded Wildcats (21-3) trailed for most of the first half but were sparked by a 21-point third quarter, ultimately leading them to its state tournament win.

