Fq9kL4pXwAAl033.png

The Frankfort girls basketball stand with the third-place plaque after beating Norwich 49-23 on Saturday in the Class 1A-I state tournament at United Wireless Arena in Dodge City.

 Courtesy photo

The Frankfort girls capped off their season with an emphatic 49-23 win over Norwich in the third-place game of the Class IA-I State Championship on Saturday at United Wireless Arena in Dodge City.

The win marks the school’s first in a third-place game and the second-highest finish in school history. The Wildcat girls were state runners-up in 1981.