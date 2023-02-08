FRANKFORT — Frankfort girls’ basketball got out to an early lead, maintained it through the second quarter and broke away in the second half for a 47-28 blowout home win over Axtell Tuesday.

“Getting off to a good start is probably the big thing that we are trying to focus on right now,” Frankfort head coach Brian Ebert said. “Some games we do, and some games we don’t. We got off to a decent start, but then we kind of just pumped the brakes basically, and just kind of put it in cruise control. I would rather of seen us keep going.