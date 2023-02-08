FRANKFORT — Frankfort girls’ basketball got out to an early lead, maintained it through the second quarter and broke away in the second half for a 47-28 blowout home win over Axtell Tuesday.
“Getting off to a good start is probably the big thing that we are trying to focus on right now,” Frankfort head coach Brian Ebert said. “Some games we do, and some games we don’t. We got off to a decent start, but then we kind of just pumped the brakes basically, and just kind of put it in cruise control. I would rather of seen us keep going.
“I wish we would be more aggressive and kept going. But I felt like we were a little bit sluggish. It is the grind of the season. We are getting to the end, but yet is has been a long season. I think fatigue is starting to maybe play a factor in that. Coming off a big win against Centralia, I fully expected us to be a little bit not as sharp as we needed to be.”
After leading 9-2 after the first quarter, Axtell was able to shorten the lead to 15-10 with 2:00 minutes remaining in the second quarter.
“I think we were sluggish, and I think (Axtell) attacked really well against our (defense),” Ebert said. “I felt like they were more physical than us in the second quarter. They had a pretty good quarter in the second quarter after only scoring two (points) in the first.”
After holding a 22-10 lead at halftime, Frankfort (13-3) was able to pull away more from Axtell to build a 37-18 lead by the end of the third quarter.
The Wildcats were led by junior Hattie Gros with 16 points; 12 from the paint and four from the free-throw line.
“Hattie is a multi-faceted player,” Ebert said. “She can play post, play guard, she can hit the 3, she can dribble drive. We try to use her wherever we feel like we need her in certain situations.”
Along with Gros’ 16, junior Sydney Wapp reached double figures with 11. Five players scored for the Wildcats and seven played as Ebert went into the bench in the second half with the big lead.
Axtell (4-12) entered the game on a 9-game losing streak, so Ebert was happy his offense performed the way it did, allowing his reserves some good playing time.
The defense was a key part in the second half for the Wildcats, allowing them to pull away for a 19-point win.
“We put a 1-3-1 on them more in the second half, and I felt like they did not handle it very well at times,” Ebert said. “They got some open looks, but were not able to knock it down, so I thought it was effective against them.”
The Wildcats added another win on the season to get to 13 wins with four games remaining on the schedule. Ebert likes the position the Wildcats are in as he said he felt like this is where the team could be at this point of the season.
“We had some bad losses in the league tournament,” Ebert said. “Not having Sydney Wapp, she was in concussion protocol, really set us back a little bit. But I think we are starting to hit the ground running again now that she has been back for the last four or five games. I definitely feel like we are pretty much where I thought we would be.”
Frankfort now heads to Troy for a road game on Friday.