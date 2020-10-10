Frankfort football will miss two games following a positive coronavirus test within its football program.
The Wildcats had Friday's game against Hanover and next Friday's game against Thunder Ridge canceled following the positive case. Frankfort head coach Nick Anderson said his team is currently quarantining.
Anderson did not say whether the case was on the roster or the team's coaching staff. Frankfort has an open date on the last week of the season, so the Wildcats are effectively finished with their regular season. They will head to playoffs with a 4-1 record.
Anderson told The Mercury his team will "hopefully play again October 29th in the first round of the playoffs" in a direct message.