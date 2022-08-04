IMG_3121.jpg

Former Frankfort football head coach Larry Schroeder (left) stands with current Frankfort football head coach and former player Nick Anderson prior to the 2021 season. Schroeder died last Thursday at age 86.

 Photo courtesy of Nick Anderson

Larry Schroeder, the man who led the Frankfort football team to two state championships in his 37 seasons, died last Thursday at age 86.

During a tenure that lasted from 1966 to 2003, Schroeder’s Wildcats only had 10 losing seasons while winning at least nine games 10 times. They won state titles in 1983 and 1996, and made additional appearances in the state championship game in 1995 and 1998.