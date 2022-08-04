Larry Schroeder, the man who led the Frankfort football team to two state championships in his 37 seasons, died last Thursday at age 86.
During a tenure that lasted from 1966 to 2003, Schroeder’s Wildcats only had 10 losing seasons while winning at least nine games 10 times. They won state titles in 1983 and 1996, and made additional appearances in the state championship game in 1995 and 1998.
“Everybody respected him,” said current Frankfort head coach Nick Anderson. “Kids played hard for him. That was a staple of his career.”
Anderson played for Schroeder from 1996 to 1999, and said that Schroeder was a breed of coach that is gradually fading away, but once dominated the scene: he was gruff and strict, expecting only the best effort out of his players and willing to push them hard for it.
As he was coming up through school, Anderson found Schroeder’s style intimidating. But then he got older, he joined Schroeder’s team, and his perspective changed.
It helped that the Wildcats went 39-7 during Anderson’s four years on the team, including a 13-0 state championship season in 1996. Practices may have been onerous, but the payoff was worth it.
“You just realized how honored and privileged you were to play for a guy like that,” Anderson said. “ … He yelled a lot, he was hard, he was demanding, but deep down, he was a teddy bear, and he’s a guy that would do anything for you once you really got to know him.”
Born and raised in Nebraska, Schroeder earned a bachelor’s degree from Wayne State Teachers College in 1958 and taught in a couple small towns in Nebraska and Kansas before coming to Frankfort in 1967. There, he taught physical education, government, drafting and drivers education until he retired from teaching in 2000, although he stayed on as the athletic director and football coach through the end of the 2003-04 school year.
Anderson began teaching and coaching at Frankfort in 2006. Though he was no longer teaching full-time, Schroeder still served as a substitute for the district and never gave up his interest in Wildcats athletics.
“Just because he retired, he didn’t stop following what was going on in the school and with our athletic teams,” Anderson said. “He was always in the buildings and he was always at games.”
Anderson moved from being Schroeder’s former player to being his friend, and that relationship was something he “cherished” over the years.
In 2016, Anderson got the nod to take over as head coach of his alma mater.
“It’s kind of intimidating, playing for Coach and knowing the success he had and the reputation that he had within our community and the surrounding area,” he said. “There was a little pressure, definitely. He was one guy that I wanted to make sure we made proud with how we did things on the football field and how our program was being run. From what I can tell, I think we did that.”
Anderson said that Schroeder’s passion for Frankfort football was “rekindled” after his protegee took over as head coach. Schroeder began attending early season practices, not to undermine Anderson, but to observe with pride and get to know the kids putting on that Wildcats uniform.
Even in 2021, the final Frankfort football season Schroeder would see, he came out to the majority of the Wildcats’ preseason practices.
“I think he really felt like he was still a part of the team and the program, which is what we wanted,” Anderson said. “It was really cool to see this younger group of kids get to experience Coach Schroeder a little bit and get to know him as well.”
While Anderson isn’t trying to be a Schroeder clone, he acknowledged there are similarities between their coaching styles. Times have changed, so he can’t be as demanding as Schroeder was, but he hopes to impart the life lessons that he learned from playing for Schroeder.
“I learned probably more about the game of life than I did the game of football from him,” Anderson said. “... The life lessons and the things that he said over and over and over again, you probably didn’t appreciate at 16, 17, 18 years old. But as you get older, you really start to understand what he was trying to tell you and to teach you. I made a conscious effort to try to pass those same messages on to my kids.”
When Schroeder retired from coaching, he was then the fourth-winningest coach in Kansas history, and had been named The Mercury’s All-Flint Hills Coach of the Year in 1994, 1995, 1996, 1998 and 2003. In 2011, he was inducted into the Kansas State High School Activities Association Hall of Fame.
The field where Frankfort plays its football games each fall has borne his name since 2000.
Schroeder’s legacy will be enshrined in official records and physical tributes for decades to come, but for those who knew him and played for him, their personal memories are more powerful.
“When I was playing, I wasn’t all that great of a player,” Anderson said. “I was decent, but he saw way more in me than I ever saw in myself. However he did it, he was able to pull the most out of me. I really think, as a football player, I reached my full potential because of him.”
On Monday, Schroeder’s family and friends gathered at the Frankfort High School gymnasium for a funeral. Former Onaga head coach Ron Lee — one of Schroeder’s top rivals from 1978 onward — was an honorary pallbearer.
Schroeder was buried in the Frankfort Cemetery in the northwest corner of the town he’d made his home more than 50 years ago.
“You can see it all over today’s world that people don’t stay in one spot, especially in the teaching and the coaching profession,” Anderson said. “People don’t stay. He moved to town in 1966, and he’s still here. He lived the rest of his life here. … [His] impact outside of just football is pretty remarkable.”