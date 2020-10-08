Ahead of its pivotal game against Hanover, Frankfort has entered the the Kpreps.com rankings for the first time this season.
The Wildcats are the No. 5 team in the latest 8-Man Division II rankings. They have spent the majority of the season in the “Others Considered” category of the rankings.
Frankfort is behind No. 1 St. Francis, No. 2 Hanover — Frankfort’s opponent this week — No. 3 Victoria and No. 4 Lebo.
Frankfort is the only area team listed in the top five of the latest rankings.
Multiple other teams were listed in the “Others Considered” category. Valley Heights (1A), Riley County (3A) and Rock Creek (3A) fall into this category.
It is Rock Creek’s first time being entered into the rankings this season in any fashion.