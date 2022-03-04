FRANKFORT — With 6.1 seconds remaining, down by one, the Frankfort boys were forced to foul as Troy inbounded the ball.
The Trojans made the first free throw, giving the them a 34-32 lead, but missed the second and Frankfort was able to corral the rebound.
The Wildcats had a chance to tie the game or take the lead, but Troy’s defender came from behind before the Wildcats got the ball past half court and stole it.
The Trojans got possession of the ball and ran out the remaining seconds, ending the Wildcats’ season in a 34-32 home defeat Thursday.
“(Troy) made a good play,” Frankfort head coach Ben Steinlage said. “Five seconds left with no timeouts, so you are trying to hurry. Probably got a little rushed. He made a good play defensively. That was kind of the summation of our night. Too many turnovers (and) just could not make any free throws early (in the game) and could not score in the first half.”
Before Troy (15-7) shot two free throws with a 33-32 lead, Frankfort (14-7) had a chance to tie the game at 33-33 as senior Caden Dalinghaus was at the free throw line after Steinlage drew up a play for him to drive to the lane for a bucket.
The senior missed.
“I knew if (Dalinghaus) did not have a (good) look, he was going to do a good job getting to the rim and obviously drawing some contact,” Steinlage said. “The first (free throw) did not go down which is a part of life. (Dalinghaus) is a tough kid — he has been the heart and soul for us all year. That one play did not define the game. We got to do more early.”
Seniors Samuel Gros and Dalinghaus scored the most points for the Wildcats as Gross led with 13 and Dalinghaus followed with nine.
Dalinghaus was unable to play much in the first half because of foul trouble, so he scored all his points in the second half.
“(Gros and Dalingaus) carried us all year on the offensive end,” Steinlage said. “When we have needed buckets, they got them for us. I am just very proud of all our seniors.”
The Wildcats were only mustered nine points in the first half.
The hosts trailed 10-4 at one point in the first quarter and were not able to find a groove offensively with Dalinghaus on the bench with foul trouble.
“We were forcing some things,” Steinlage said. “Not moving the ball very well. Missing free throws as well, which does help anything.”
Frankfort was able to tie the game at the end of the third quarter, 26-26, and was able to take the lead, 29-28, as Gros made 1-of–2 free throws with the game tied at 28-28.
Troy responded with a layup to get the lead back and Frankfort never tied or saw the the lead again.
Along with Gros and Dalinghaus, the Wildcats had six seniors end their Frankfort basketball careers Thurday night.
This senior class led Frankfort to the No. 2 seed in the sub-state playoffs this season.
“You go in thinking you are going to win and plan on playing on Saturday,” Steinlage said. “You aren’t thinking it is going to be the last time you will be around those guys. I am not only grateful of (Gros and Dalingus), but those six. What they have done for this program. They will all be solely missed.”
Steinlage is nonetheless proud of the way his team fought all year to be able to host substate.
“We faced a lot of obstacles this year,” Steinlage said. “We fought sickness off and on all year. (We) started playing well before our league tournament and kind of started to come around.
“Hosting sub-state is obviously exciting (because) you do not have to travel. That kind of makes (this loss) hurt worse, maybe. But this group of seniors meant a lot to this program. Their work ethic they have shown to these young guys hopefully trickles down. Something we can build on moving forward.”