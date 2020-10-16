WAMEGO — It was a last-minute standoff. With six seconds on the clock, Wamego trailed 22-18 and sat inside Fort Scott's 1-yard line. The Red Raiders needed one final push to win.
Quarterback Hayden Oviatt kept the ball. The push came.
But it wasn't quite enough to get through the Fort Scott defensive line, and the Raiders walked off with a four-point loss.
The first quarter was dominated by the defenses, and neither team got on the scoreboard. However, the Raiders (3-4) scored on their first play of the second period on a 33-yard pass from Oviatt to Hagan Johnson. The kick failed, so Wamego settled for a 6-0 lead.
The game again went to the defense until Fort Scott (5-0) scored with two minutes remaining in the half. A conversion run was good, and the visiting Tigers were up by two, 8-6. The Raiders went into the half with a 12-8 lead, as Oviatt slipped into the end zone on a 2-yard sneak with a minute remaining.
The lead tipped back to the Tigers late in the third quarter, when they scored a touchdown and conversion, making the score 16-12 with 3:45 on the clock. The Raiders ended the period with another short Oviatt run. That point-after touchdown attempt also failed, but Wamego held a narrow advantage, 18-16.
Halfway through the final stanza, the Tigers had their final score of the night — which doubled as the go-ahead touchdown — to move ahead 22-18. The Tigers' last-second defensive stand sealed the win.