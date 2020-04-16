Former All-Flint Hills player of the year TJ Fritz will be heading north for his collegiate career.
The former Wamego boys' basketball star signed to play at Nebraska-Kearney for his college career on Tuesday. Fritz reclassified to the class of 2020 after finishing his high school career, spending a gap year to play at Sunrise Christian Academy in Wichita.
In his final season at Wamego, Fritz averaged 22.4 points per game to go along with 4.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists. Fritz also held a preferred walk-on offer at Kansas State.
Nebraska-Kearney went 16-13 last season, including a 10-9 performance in the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association.