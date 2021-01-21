Isiah Childs is on the move after just one season at Akron.
Childs, a star running back at Wamego High who began his career at Manhattan, announced Tuesday that he was entering the transfer portal. He posted a good-bye letter to Akron on his personal Twitter account.
“Dear Zips Nation,” Childs wrote, “I want to thank the University of Akron football team and staff for allowing me to not only build myself as a student-athlete, but as a person as well. I have had an amazing first year here, and created memories that I will forever remember. I’m thankful for (head coach Tom) Arth and (running backs) Coach (Jayden) Everett and the current staff to showcase my ability and live out my childhood dream of playing college football.
“With that being said, I will be entering the transfer portal with four years of eligibility left.”
Childs did not appear in any games in 2020, as he sat out and redshirted.
Childs was an All-Flint Hills first-team selection at running back in 2019, when he accounted for 1,115 yards and 16 touchdowns as the Red Raiders posted a 6-3 record.
A three-star recruit per 247Sports, Childs played both ways for Wamego head coach Weston Moody, lining up at both running back and safety.
He was a finalist for the Class 3A offensive player of the year award in 2019, and also earned first-team all-state and first-team all-conference honors.
He played running back and receiver for the Indians, missing most of his junior season after breaking his collarbone. Prior to his injury, Childs had carried 23 times for 145 yards and four touchdowns to go along with five receptions for 40 yards and another score.
Childs finished his high school career with 2,356 all-purpose yards and 34 touchdowns, and played in the Kansas Shrine Bowl.
Former K-State head coach Bill Snyder and his staff had shown interest in Childs as a prospect; Childs made an unofficial visit to the campus during the weekend of the KU game in November 2018.
Chris Klieman, who replaced Snyder, didn’t give up on Childs, either, as K-State extended an offer to Childs on June 1, 2019. At the time, Childs told The Mercury that the Wildcats “mainly” were recruiting him to play linebacker.
“‘Coach Haze’ (then-K-State defensive coordinator Scottie Hazelton) pulled me in to where the players come out of the tunnel and he was just telling me that I had a good camp and competed,” Childs said.
“Then (head) Coach (Chris) Klieman, he was in the tunnel, basically told me he was going to offer me, and that blew me away. I’m a hometown kid who dreamed of playing for K-State for a long time.”
Aside from Akron and K-State, the 6-foot-1, 205-pound Childs also had offers from Air Force, Toledo, Eastern Illinois, Northern Iowa, South Dakota and Western Illinois as well as in-state schools Fort Hays State and Garden City Community College.