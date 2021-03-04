Former Wamego basketball standout TJ Fritz announced Thursday on Twitter he will enter the transfer portal.
Fritz spent the 2020-21 season playing for Division II Nebraska Kearney, where the freshman averaged 2.3 points in seven minutes per game. In his tweet, Fritz said “pursuing new opportunities” was in his best interest.
Frit’z next landing spot will be his third since graduating from Wamego in 2019.
Fritz played for Wichita-based Sunrise Academy during the 2019-20 season, part of what he called a “gap year” to help him develop as a player and a person.
Fritz earned the Mercury’s All-Flint Hills Player of the Year award after his 2018-19 season at Wamego. He averaged 22.4 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists while leading the Red Raiders to the sub-state semifinals.
His mother is Suzie Fritz, Kansas State’s head volleyball coach. His father, Steve Fritz, is a member of the K-State Athletics Hall of Fame. Steve finished fourth in the decathlon at the 1996 Olympic Games in Atlanta.