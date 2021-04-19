Isiah Childs has found his new home.
Childs, who began his high school career at Manhattan before transferring to Wamego, announced his commitment to Montana on Friday. He announced his commitment on Twitter.
“There have been many ups and downs throughout this process, but in my belief, everything happens for a reason,” Childs wrote, “I also want to thank all the coaches I had talked to during this process and (blessing) my with the opportunity to be a student-athlete at their university.
“After deep considering and a lot of prayer, I am honored and extremely excited to announce that I will be attending the University of Montana!”
Childs spent one season at Akron before entering his name in the NCAA’s transfer portal in January. He did not appear in any games with the Zips in 2020, as he sat out and redshirted.
Childs joins a Montana program that is one of the most successful at the FCS level. The Grizzlies are one of just eight schools with multiple national championships (1995 and 2001), and one of only five still competing in FCS. Montana has seven appearances in the FCS national title games, tied with James Madison for third-most all-time and trailing only the eight of North Dakota State and Georgia Southern.
The Grizzlies went 10-4 and advanced to the FCS quarterfinals in 2019. After the FCS postponed its playoff to the spring, Montana opted out of playing a full schedule. The Grizzlies played an abbreviated, two-game spring slate, which wrapped up Saturday with a 48-7 win over Portland State.
They hope adding Childs will help them make deep playoff runs in the years to come.
He was a dynamic athlete in high school, lining up at both running back and safety for Wamego.
Childs was an All-Flint Hills first-team selection at running back in 2019, when he accounted for 1,115 yards and 16 touchdowns as the Red Raiders posted a 6-3 record.
He also was a finalist for the Class 3A offensive player of the year award as a senior, in addition to earning first-team all-state and first-team all-conference honors.
He played running back and receiver for the Indians, but missed a majority of his junior campaign because of a collarbone injury. Prior to the injury, Childs had logged 23 carries for 145 yards and four touchdowns and had five catches for 40 yards and another score.
Childs accumulated 2,356 all-purpose yards and 34 touchdowns during his high school career and also played in the Kansas Shrine Bowl.