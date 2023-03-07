03062023-mer-spt-rcgbbnelson-1
Buy Now

Riley County assistant girls’ basketball coach Jordy Nelson watches as his sister and head coach Kelsey Nelson draws plays for the second half of Saturday’s sub-state championship game against Nemaha Central in Marysville. The two former Falcon stars have been at the helm of the Riley County girls for two years.

 Staff photo by Lewis Marien

Two of the best ever to put on a Riley County uniform are back in Columbia blue and have the Falcons in the state tournament for the first time since 2017.

Siblings Kelsey and Jordy Nelson have been at the helm of the Falcon girls over the last two seasons and after beating Nemaha Central in Marysville Saturday night, their first trip to state as coaches awaits later this week.

Tags