Riley County assistant girls’ basketball coach Jordy Nelson watches as his sister and head coach Kelsey Nelson draws plays for the second half of Saturday’s sub-state championship game against Nemaha Central in Marysville. The two former Falcon stars have been at the helm of the Riley County girls for two years.
Two of the best ever to put on a Riley County uniform are back in Columbia blue and have the Falcons in the state tournament for the first time since 2017.
Siblings Kelsey and Jordy Nelson have been at the helm of the Falcon girls over the last two seasons and after beating Nemaha Central in Marysville Saturday night, their first trip to state as coaches awaits later this week.
Kelsey, a former player and assistant under former Falcon head coach Harold Oliver, went to state twice in high school (winning a title during the team’s undefeated 2004-05 season) and once as an assistant 2017. She was named the All-Flint Hills Player of the Year after the 2003-04 season. She played two years at Cloud County Community College before transferring to Kansas State to play for Deb Patterson during her junior and senior year.
“Having the experience of going to Hutch and playing there myself and then going back another time as an assistant coach with Riley County will be valuable,” Kelsey said. “But I think I’m about to find out that there’s a lot more as a head coach that I’ll have to do behind the scenes that I was unaware of that Coach Oliver had to do when I was in high school.”
Oliver, who coached the Falcons for 31 seasons and is currently the principal at the high school, took the Falcons to state 13 times during his tenure and left massive shoes for his former player and assistant to fill. However, during every step in the transition process, Kelsey said her former coach and mentor has been open and happy to help.
“(Oliver) has been very supportive since the moment (I took over),” Nelson said. “He was very helpful guiding me as an assistant coach. He has a lot to do with why I’m the coach I am today. Even the last couple of weeks, the text messages, the phone calls, you can always rely on him if you have a question, if you need advice on something or if you just need someone to understand after a hard game. He’s there for you.”
The incorporation of her older brother was in the works far before she took over reins. The local legend, multiple time All-Flint Hills Athlete of the Year in several sports, K-State Ring of Honor inductee and NFL Pro Bowler with the Green Bay Packers did not take much convincing to join his sister on the sideline. From Day 1, the brother and sister pair have locked in and have found a winning formula through collaboration.
“To be honest, it’s been way better than I ever thought it could be,” Nelson said. “(Jordy) and I had actually talked about (coaching together) when and if Coach Oliver retired, but I didn’t know if it was a true conversation that was happening. But then, when the moment came and I reached out to him, he said he wanted to do it. I don’t think I’d be the coach that I’ve been the last two years without him next to me. He is kind of a sounding board. He has great ideas and suggestions and he knows how to handle situations, but also knows when to back off if I’m wanting to go with something. The relationship he’s built with these girls has been special and I hope I’ve got him hooked on girls basketball and he doesn’t leave me.”
The two siblings are joined on the bench by fellow assistant Rob Scofield.
The Falcons open the tournament with an undefeated, top-seeded Phillipsburg team that features one of the best players in the state in K-State women’s basketball signee Taryn Sides.
But with a team with just one senior that’s contributed major minutes this season, the future is very bright for the Falcons and the Nelson coaching duo beyond what happens later this week in Hutchinson.
“It’s special,” Kelsey said. “Right now, I’m having a hard time comprehending that it’s really happening because we just have the mindset where we show up every day, we work hard and do our best and then we show up the next day no matter what the outcome is. But to stop and sit back and actually see the big picture, that we’re actually going to state, is unbelievable.”