Longtime Manhattan High wrestling coach Robert Gonzales sits in his office among an extensive collection of keepsakes from his 40-year coaching career. Gonzalez earned an award from the National Wrestling Hall of Fame and Museum on Wednesday.
Former Manhattan High wrestling coach Robert Gonzales earned the National Wrestling Hall of Fame and Museum’s Lifetime Service to Wrestling award, USD 383 announced Wednesday.
“This is truly the highlight of my career as a public-school educator and athletic coach,” Gonzales said in a written release.
Gonzales will retire in May after 45 years in education. He served as the Indians head wrestling coach from 2006-2021 and during that time won state titles in 2007, 2012 and 2017. Twenty individual state champions came through Gonzales’ program.
He won the National High School Wrestling Coach of the Year award during the 2016-17 school year and was State Coach of the Year six times.
He spent many years serving in a variety of leadership capacities with the Kansas State High School Activities Association, the National Wrestling Coach Association, the National Wrestling Hall of Fame and Museum, USA Wrestling Kansas and NAIA Wrestling.
Gonzales taught driver’s education and health at Manhattan High as well as serving in leadership roles with the Manhattan-Ogden National Education Association.
He began his career in education and coaching at Garden City in 1977 and taught at Topeka West and Shawnee Heights high schools before coming to Manhattan.