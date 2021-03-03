For the second straight year, Manhattan grad Trevor Hudgins won the Mid-American Intercollegiate Athletics Association’s Player of the Year Award. The conference announced its end-of-season awards Wednesday.
Hudgins, a junior at Northwest Missouri State, the top-ranked team in NCAA’s Division II, is averaging 19.8 points per game while shooting 53.9% from the field and 52.8% from 3-point range during the 2020-21 season. He’s tallied nine 20-point games and scored 30 against Emporia State and Missouri Southern.
Hudgins also averages five assists and boasts a 3.16 assist-to-turnover ratio, which ranks second among all NCAA basketball players.
After leading Manhattan to three Centennial League titles from 2013 to 2017, Hudgins redshirted his first season at Missouri State. But he’s quickly become one of the MIAA’s best players.
In addition his Player of the Year honors, Hudgins also was named first-team All MIAA for the third straight season on Wednesday.