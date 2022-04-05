Three-time national champion. Two-time national player of the year. All-time league scoring leader. Division II 3-point shooting record-holder. These are just a few of Trevor Hudgins’ titles. Next month, he’ll add another one: Northwest Missouri State University alumnus.
After that? Well, that remains to be seen.
For now, the Manhattan High product is still trying to wrap his mind around everything he’s accomplished in his college basketball career — and the fact that his college basketball career is over.
“I’m just speechless still; it still feels unreal,” Hudgins said. “Not even just three in a row, but just my last game as a Bearcat was a championship. It just feels unreal. After a week, it still feels unreal.”
On March 26, Northwest Missouri State became the first Division II school to win back-to-back-to-back national titles when it beat Augusta 67-58. Hudgins scored a game-high 31 points, and in so doing he became the MIAA’s top career scorer and completed the best single-season 3-point shooting performance in Division II history.
He’s never experienced the pain of a season-ending NCAA Tournament loss, going a perfect 17-0 in postseason games.
The only year the Bearcats didn’t win a title with an active Hudgins on the roster was the 2019-20 season, when the COVID-19 pandemic wiped away the tournament. Northwest Missouri State accumulated a 131-8 record with Hudgins on the court to go with four MIAA regular-season championships, three MIAA Tournament championships and four NCAA Central Region championships.
Hudgins doesn’t claim much credit for himself, though. He gives glory to God first and foremost, and then points to his coaches for developing his abilities and to his teammates for setting him up to succeed on the court.
“It’s such a blessing to be able to come to Northwest with a great coach, a great system, a great community, great fans,” he said. “It’s easy to play for Northwest from a heart aspect.”
Hudgins has spent the past five years in Maryville, Missouri, and because he redshirted his first season and gained an extra year of eligibility as a result of the pandemic, he could come back one more time.
But he won’t be suiting up in a Bearcat uniform again, and he said he “probably” won’t grad-transfer to another school. Once he receives his degree in May, he’ll put college basketball behind him and move on to the next thing.
And, like the vast majority of people who play high-level college basketball, his goal is to turn his ability into his profession.
“My life is probably going to get a little bit crazy,” he said. “I’ll find an agent and he’ll try to find me opportunities. I’ll just let my basketball skills take advantage of any opportunity I get.”
Hudgins is willing to try whatever door opens for him. The NBA is the ideal and certainly a possibility, although Division II products like Scottie Pippen, Manute Bol and Ben Wallace are the exception rather than the rule.
If playing overseas proves more feasible, he’s up for that too. After all, plenty of players have done well for themselves competing for teams all over the world.
For the next few weeks, though, he’s focused on making sure he graduates and enjoying his last few weeks as a college student.
Northwest Missouri State is a special place for him. That’s evident from the fidelity he’s shown toward the program, even though any number of larger schools would have loved to snag him as his stock grew.
“Other players talked to me about transferring and doing all sorts of stuff, and that’s just not me,” he said. “I just want to stay loyal to the people that care about me and gave me a chance.”
He doesn’t regret his decision to go down the Division II route in the first place either. Looking back, he recognizes how choosing a smaller program gave him the chance to develop, whereas if he’d gone to a Division I school out of high school, he might have gotten buried on the bench if he wasn’t immediately game-ready.
But at Northwest Missouri State, not only did he have time to grow as a person and a player, but he also reached heights of success that most Division I players can only dream of.
His example is one he thinks other Manhattan athletes like him can learn from. Because the town is “tucked away,” he said, “a lot of good athletes in Manhattan” may not be highly recruited by Division I schools. However, he hopes that they don’t let that hold them back or that they don’t make a poor college decision simply to get that coveted Division I affiliation.
“Everyone has a stigma around, ‘Oh, I have to go D1, I have to go D1,’” Hudgins said. “I feel like my story is the rebuttal to that. You don’t have to go D1 to be successful in anything, honestly. Just go to a place that appreciates you and go to a place that you can learn and develop, you can actually get an education and just have fun at the end of the day.”
Of course, there’s no guarantee that the next Manhattan Indian to play Division II will become the next Trevor Hudgins. He poured buckets of blood, sweat and tears into his craft, and had a few more buckets of natural talent to stir in. But he’s living proof that a Kansas kid with a dream, a willingness to work and the wisdom to take the right steps for themselves can ascend to national prominence.
When he looks back on his college career, though, it’s not going to be the records or the individual awards that he remembers. It will be the moments when everything comes together, not just for himself, but for the people who were right alongside him every single day.
“Basketball season’s a long season,” he said. “It’s all year round. My teammates are there through it all. We go through it all. We start from preseason all the way to the championship. It just takes a toll on your body, a toll on your mind. (My favorite memory) definitely has to be the national championships because all that hard work pays off. You see the confetti coming down and the joy on all my teammates’ faces. It’s unreal.”