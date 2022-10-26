Miami Heat guard Jamaree Bouyea (11) drives to the basket against Houston Rockets guard Trevor Hudgins (12) during the second half of a preseason NBA basketball game on Oct. 10 in Miami. Hudgins scored the first NBA basket of his career on Saturday versus Milwaukee.
It didn't take former Manhattan High star Trevor Hudgins long to make his mark on a stat sheet in a regular season NBA game.
The former Northwest Missouri State star and current Houston Rocket guard saw the court for the first time during the regular season in the Rockets' third game of the season Saturday at Milwaukee.
Hudgins played four minutes and nailed the only shot he took, a three.
With that basket, Hudgins made history for Manhattan High, becoming the first MHS basketball player to make a regular season NBA roster, record minutes in a NBA regular season game and hit a shot in a regular season game.
Hudgins signed a two-way deal with Houston on June 23 after no team selected him in the two-round NBA Draft. With a two-way deal, he will be able to play a limited number of games with the Rockets while spending the bulk of the upcoming season with the Rio Grande Valley Vipers, its NBA G League affiliate. He will also earn a flat $502,000, which is half the minimum NBA rookie salary.
Hudgins — who won his third national championship with Northwest Missouri State in March — is the first Bearcat to reach the NBA. He averaged 23.0 points, 4.3 assists and 1.5 steals as a senior, and holds the Division II record for most 3-pointers made in a career with 168. His 2,829 career points are the most all-time in MIAA history.
Hudgins was a three-year starter at Manhattan High and averaged 15.2 points per game and five assists per game during his senior year.
He is the second Manhattan native to play in the league following K-Stater Howie Shannon who was born in the Little Apple and went to high school in Texas.
Jackie Carmichael, a 2008 Manhattan grad, played multiple seasons of NBA Summer League ball and one year in the NBA developmental league before turning his focus to basketball overseas.