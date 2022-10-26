Rockets Heat Basketball

Miami Heat guard Jamaree Bouyea (11) drives to the basket against Houston Rockets guard Trevor Hudgins (12) during the second half of a preseason NBA basketball game on Oct. 10 in Miami. Hudgins scored the first NBA basket of his career on Saturday versus Milwaukee. 

 Associated Press

It didn't take former Manhattan High star Trevor Hudgins long to make his mark on a stat sheet in a regular season NBA game. 

The former Northwest Missouri State star and current Houston Rocket guard saw the court for the first time during the regular season in the Rockets' third game of the season Saturday at Milwaukee. 