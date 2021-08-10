Former Manhattan High basketball star and current Northwest Missouri State point guard Trevor Hudgins found both himself and his on-court skills the talk of basketball TikTok over the weekend.
During an in-practice scrimmage, the 2020-21 NABC Division II and MIAA Player of the Year dribbled to the basket from behind the arc and was double-teamed at the hoop. That’s where Hudgins, in a rather ingenious and savvy move, dribbled behind his back while starting to turn away from the defender. While in the midst of turning his body, Hudgins threaded the ball behind his back with his left hand behind the double team to open teammate Wes Dreamer who was waiting in the corner to drain a three.
Hudgins added an overhead video of the insane assist to his TikTok (check it out here) on Saturday and it has blown up. As of publication, the video has 436,000 views, 85,400 likes, 925 comments and almost 1500 shares.
There was some buzz back in the spring at whether Hudgins, who is averaging 19.3 points a game on a 54 percent shooting percentage including a blistering 50 percent from behind the arc over his three year career, would attempt to make the jump the Division I through the transfer portal but Hudgins made it clear in an interview with ESPN back in April that he was more than comfortable riding out his collegiate career in Maryville, Mo.
"I want to finish what I started here," Hudgins told ESPN. "I know the transfer portal is going nuts right now and everyone is giving me advice on what my next step should be. The grass might not be greener on the other side, but best of luck to everyone entering the portal. I hope it works out for them. My coach took a chance on me when not a lot of teams did. He believed in me and that's my reason for going back to try and win another national championship. I feel like if you're good enough, you can play wherever you want at the end of the day."
Hudgins would still have another year of eligibility on top of the upcoming 2021-22 season if he wanted to come back for a fifth season but Hudgins indicated to ESPN that if the he feels that he has NBA prospects after this season, he would pursue those.
“If I have an opportunity to play at the next level making money, that's what I'll do, wherever that may be."