Rockets Heat Basketball

Miami Heat guard Jamaree Bouyea (11) drives to the basket against Houston Rockets guard Trevor Hudgins (12) on Oct. 10, in Miami.

 Associated Press

Former Manhattan High star Trevor Hudgins is back in the NBA.

After a playing 23 games for the Houston Rockets G-League team, the Rio Grande Valley Vipers, Hudgins was called back to the big leagues on Saturday.

Tags