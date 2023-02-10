Former Manhattan High star Trevor Hudgins is back in the NBA.
After a playing 23 games for the Houston Rockets G-League team, the Rio Grande Valley Vipers, Hudgins was called back to the big leagues on Saturday.
Hudgins’ G-League stint was a successful one, averaging 21.9 points, 5.5 assists and 2.4 rebounds while playing 38.6 minutes per game.
In the former MHS star’s first game back, Hudgins hit three free throws and recorded three assists and no turnovers in 5 minutes, 50 seconds of action in a loss at Oklahoma City.
He also hit a 3-pointer in a loss at Milwaukee on Oct. 22.
Hudgins signed as an undrafted free agent by the Rockets after a very successful run at Northwest Missouri State.
The two-time NCAA Division II Player of the Year — who won his third national championship with Northwest Missouri State last March — is the first Bearcat to reach the NBA. He averaged 23.0 points, 4.3 assists and 1.5 steals as a senior, and holds the Division II record for most 3-pointers made in a career with 168. His 2,829 career points are the most all-time in MIAA history.
He graduated from Northwest Missouri State last May with another year of eligibility, but chose to forego it to pursue a professional career.
In an interview with The Mercury last April, Hudgins said he was open to whatever course his pro journey took him on, whether that be to an NBA contract or to a team overseas.
Hudgins was a three-year starter at Manhattan High and averaged 15.2 points per game and five assists per game during his senior year.
He sits in seventh place in scoring in school history and is the all-time leader in assists.