GREENSBORO, N.C. — Worlds collided for former Manhattan High star and Kentucky assistant coach K.T. Turner on Sunday afternoon as his Wildcats faced off against another Wildcat team, one he used to root for many years ago.

Turner was hired as the head coach of the University of Texas-Arlington on Friday. He is the second Manhattan High graduate to man a Division 1 basketball program, following his former coach and mentor Tim Jankovich’s (SMU) footsteps.