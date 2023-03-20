Former Manhattan High basketball standout K.T. Turner and Kentucky head coach John Calipari yell during a game versus Kentucky during the 2022-23 season. Turner is the new head coach of the University of Texas-Arlington Mavericks.
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Worlds collided for former Manhattan High star and Kentucky assistant coach K.T. Turner on Sunday afternoon as his Wildcats faced off against another Wildcat team, one he used to root for many years ago.
Turner was hired as the head coach of the University of Texas-Arlington on Friday. He is the second Manhattan High graduate to man a Division 1 basketball program, following his former coach and mentor Tim Jankovich’s (SMU) footsteps.
Turner, whose late father (Ken Turner) was an assistant coach for the Kansas State men’s basketball team in the early 1990s under Dana Altman, grew up following the purple Wildcats.
He remembers being around the team and watching practice, being in the front row when Askia Jones set the Big 8 record for points scored in a single game (62) versus Fresno State in the third round of NIT in 1994 and watching Mitch Richmond and Steve Henson play when they would come back to Manhattan during the summer.
Turner lost his father in 1994 to a heart attack, but some lessons learned watching his dad in action are still internalized 30 years later.
"He held guys accountable in practice," Turner said. "I went to a lot of practices and watched. That's when I could really grasp things about basketball and I was getting to really learn from him at an early age. It really helped me out my career. He didn't let any slippage happen, he was really good coach."
Turner’s had to face K-State before, he spent a season at both Texas and Oklahoma recently, but going into Sunday’s game, he expected something significantly dissimilar.
"It's different because the first time when I went to Manhattan (as a member of Texas’ staff), it was COVID, so nobody really got to come to the game,” Turner said Saturday afternoon, the day before Kentucky and K-State faced off. “But the stakes are high right now. There will be a lot of people watching from my all over the country, so it's gonna be a big game."
Turner ranks 11th all-time in scoring in Manhattan High history with 716 points over 43 games across two seasons for an average of 16.7 points per game. He was fifth all-time when he graduated in 1997. He helped lead the Indians to the state tournament in 1996 and was named first team All-I-70 League twice.
"I scored, I passed, but I didn't play a lot of defense," Turner said with a laugh. "I worked out a lot with my friends in Manhattan. We would do it on our own. We didn't have trainers or anything like that. We played a lot of pickup ball at the rec center."
And he’s kept in touch with some of his former teammates, many of whom congratulated him on landing the UT-Arlington job. However, it’s safe to say that those teammates weren’t terribly disappointed that Turner ended up losing his final game in Kentucky blue.
"(Teammates) Justin Hudley, Dwayne McFadden, Ben Oleen, Spencer McCracken, I've heard from a lot of (Manhattan) guys recently," Turner said. "We stay in touch pretty well, and it's really good hearing from them. They already told me they're gonna be rooting against me (on Sunday), the only time they're going to root against me. But I get it."
With Kentucky’s season officially coming to an end at the hands on K-State on Sunday, Turner will being his new journey as the Mavericks’ 10th head coach in school history.
"It's great," Turner said. "It's something I've dreamed of my whole life."