Former Manhattan High head coach J.W. Emerson, right, died on Jan. 23 at the age of 91. Emerson coached the Indians for seven seasons from 1969 to 1975, amassing a 54-16 record. Emerson won the Indians’ first state title in school history in 1974.
Mercury file photo
Manhattan High football lost a legend earlier this month.
Former Indian head football coach J.W. Emerson died on Jan. 23 at the age of 91.
Emerson took over the Manhattan High football program in 1969 and grew it into a state power, culminating in a Class 4A State Championship win over Bishop Miege in 1974, the first in school history.
He also incorporated a summer conditioning program during his time in Manhattan.
In addition to coaching football at MHS, Emerson also was head coach of the swim team and an assistant track coach.
He left Manhattan High after the 1975 to join then-head coach Ellis Rainsberger at Kansas State, where Emerson was the assistant coach for quarterbacks and wide receivers for two seasons.
“Coach Emerson left an everlasting mark on this program,” Manhattan High football head coach Joe Schartz said in a written statement. “He started five decades of dominance with the discipline and work ethic he instilled in the program through the summer conditioning program and activates such as 50/40s. Many of the values we try to teach today today originated with him and were passed on through his assistant Lew Lane and Lew to Butch Albright. We are grateful for Coach Emerson’s influence on Manhattan High School. “Remember who you are and remember where you come from.””
In 1978, Emerson got back into high school football as the head coach of Tulsa Union High School where he coached until he retired.
During his time in Oklahoma, he led Union High to five district titles and eight playoff appearances after taking over a team that was 18-82 in the 100 games prior to his arrival.
Emerson ended his football career with record of 221-111 including a 54-16 mark in his seven seasons in Manhattan.
He has been inducted into both the Pittsburg State University, his alma mater, and Tulsa Union High School football hall of fames.
After retirement, Emerson dedicated himself to teaching others about how the body works while selling health supplements.
He is survived by his wife of 71 years, Lois, and his children Jeff, Dianna and John Jr.