Former Texas assistant coach K.T. Turner, center, stands in for head coach Shaka Smart during the first half of a college basketball game against Oklahoma on Jan. 26, 2021, in Austin, Texas. Turner, a Manhattan High grad and Indians' basketball standout, was hired as the head coach for the UT-Arlington Mavericks on Friday.
In this photo from the 1995-96 season, former Manhattan High standout K.T. Turner dribbles against a defender. Turner, an assistant coach for Kentucky, was announced as the new head coach of the UT-Arlington men's basketball team on Friday.
Associated Press
A former Manhattan High basketball standout is taking the reigns of a Division-I college men's basketball program.
K.T. Turner, a former assistant coach at Kentucky, Oklahoma, SMU and Wichita State, was named the head coach of the University of Texas-Arlington men's basketball team on Friday.
Turner, 44, graduated from Manhattan in 1997. His father, the late Ken Turner, was an assistant at Kansas State under Tom Asbury.
"K.T. distinguished himself from a tremendous candidate pool, and we are ecstatic to have him and his family join UTA," UT-Arlington athletics director Jon Fagg said in a release. "K.T. will bring a fresh perspective and an exceptional overall pedigree embedded with deep Texas roots. He is a stalwart coach who is highly regarded and respected among his peers and former players. Additionally, K.T. is a wonderful person who was raised with a servant mindset and will work tirelessly to raise the profiles of our student-athletes."
Turner is currently 11th all-time in scoring at Manhattan, putting up 716 points over 43 games across two seasons for an average of 16.7 points per game. When he graduated, that was the fifth-best mark in school history.
He helped lead the Indians to the 1996 state tournament where they fell in the opening round to Wichita South, 63-53. He was named All-I-70 League twice.
After graduation, Turner played two years at Hutchinson Community College under fellow MHS great and K-State standout Tim Jankovich.
He transferred to UT-Arlington prior to the 2000-01 season, but dislocated his ankle which forced him to miss an entire season. He finished out his collegiate career at Oklahoma City, an NAIA school, and had a brief playing career in Italy before jumping into coaching.
Turner coached in the junior college ranks, including a stop in Hutchinson, from 2005-2011 before getting his first D-1 job at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi for the 2011-12 season.
After that he spent a the 2012-13 season at Wichita State under head coach Gregg Marshall and helped guide the Shockers to their second Final Four.
He then made a jump inside the American Athletic Conference and joined his former mentor Jankovich and hall of famer Larry Brown at SMU. He was promoted to associate head coach for the Mustangs in 2016 when Jankovich was elevated to head coach prior to the 2016 season.
"I didn’t know K.T. when I hired him at SMU, but I knew his dad – and he was a great man," Brown said in a release. "Hiring K.T. turned out to be one of the best decisions I ever made in my life. He is a special person, and if you look at his background and what he’s done, every coach would likely say the same thing: that he’s loyal, works hard and the players love him. KT is curious, wants to learn and get better. He’s like family to me."
Turner spent seven seasons at SMU before coaching for a single season at Texas under Shaka Smart, Oklahoma under Porter Moser and Kentucky under John Calipari.
He will be just the 10th head coach for the Mavericks in school history.
Turner and his wife, Cassaundra, have three kids: Kelis (17), Kenny (13) and Kendra (9).