On the evening of April 20, a group of cars clustered in a parking lot near the Rock Creek softball field.
There wasn’t a game on the field, a result of the coronavirus pandemic that caused Gov. Laura Kelly to order all schools to switch to remote learning and thus bringing about the cancellation of spring sports in Kansas. Nobody left their car, as the people in attendance worked to comply with social distancing measures.
The group shared a passion for Rock Creek softball. There were members of the softball team, who would have constituted the program’s 25th team since its founding had the spring sports season gone on.
Head coach Jeri Brummett was there as well, along with others who had donated their time and money toward the project.
To make up for not being able to personally commune, the attendees serenaded the night with their cars’ horns. As Brummett remembers, “It was a beautiful night and we could have played a wonderful game.”
Despite the absence of softball, the group was about to witness something that could bring it closer together. At 8:20 p.m., the car horns reached a crescendo as the four recently installed 60-foot light poles lit up, showering the field with light.
Field of Dreams
The lights symbolized the final piece of a project that took the better part of seven years.
In 2013, the Mustangs didn’t have a home field — not really. Their version was a field in St. George, seven miles south of campus across Highway 24.
Brummett and others associated with the program grew tired of making the trek for home games. After seeing the facilities available at other schools, they decided it was time to build a field of their own.
“Prior to 2015, we played where it was available,” Brummett said. “We’d go places and say it was nice. (Now) we have a nice field the kids can be proud of.”
Building a new field became a grassroots effort for Brummett. In order to build the field at the lowest cost to the school district, the coach, her team and other volunteers performed the brunt of the work.
Various local companies laid the groundwork for the field while the volunteers helped wherever possible. The team was solely responsible for painting the field’s foul poles, building its batting cages and hanging its own nets.
“It was a labor of love from volunteers,” Brummett said.
The field was finished in 2015. Yet for Brummett, there still was a missing piece to the field.
“Games had to start at 4 p.m.,” she said, “and you push darkness sometimes. Or if it was overcast, it felt like the last inning was a little scary.”
Light at the end
For five seasons, Rock Creek played its games under the threat of darkness. However, the Mustangs already were planning their next upgrades to the field.
Combining various fundraising events with donations, Rock Creek began to raise money for its light poles. Eventually, the group had enough money to pay for the installation, which was scheduled to be completed by March 26 to allow the Mustangs to play their 2020 season under the lights.
The pandemic scrapped those plans.
“There was a host of emotions with our team,” Brummett said. “You feel sad for the kids. We have two seniors who would have played under the lights and finished out their careers at Rock Creek and were denied that opportunity. But quickly it goes from being sad and what you miss and turned to hoping people are OK and everyone is taking care of themselves and being safe.”
The canceled season caused a delay in the light installment, as there no longer was a rush to have the poles planted by the start of the season. Instead, the new lights were ready to use roughly a month later.
Rock Creek will have to wait until next season before it can use the lights. However, Brummett and the contributors couldn’t wait to see the fruits of their labor.
It brought a moment of hope, even as the field sat untouched.
“To have those kids there and see their field was great,” Brummett said. “There were a lot of patrons and people who have given generously over the years. For them to be there, it meant the world to me. You ask small businesses for money or people who support the program, and to have them there was the best thing for me. It was wonderful. I didn’t want it to end.”