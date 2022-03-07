FLUSH — Down 23-6 at halftime in Friday’s sub-state championship game, No. 3 seed Rock Creek girls faced a tall task: a 17-point deficit versus No. 6 seed McPherson.
Rock Creek attempted comeback attempt in the second half — cutting the lead to three with 4:31 remaining in the fourth quarter — but that is the closest the Mustangs got as their season ended in a 43-38 defeat to McPherson.
Rock Creek (17-5) head coach Adam Plummer had a bold statement to his team at halftime down 23-6.
“I told them this is basically gut check time,” Plummer said. “This can go two ways: It could be a 30-point blowout the way we were playing, or we could get back into (the game) and cut it to six or eight going into the fourth quarter. You are down 17 at halftime. We are a much better team than we played the first half. I still feel like we are a better team.”
The first half was filled with missed shots and turnovers for Rock Creek. Plummer said he is not sure if it was the nerves of playing in the sub-state championship game or lack of energy, but his team certainly did not play like themselves.
“We looked uncomfortable as a team,” Plummer said. “We talked about at halftime, we talked about at halftime playing with more confidence. Just too many mistakes with the ball in the first half. We did a lot of things (through a) processing standpoint that we never did. The second half was much more of what we are capable of — and I wish we had played two halfs like that.”
McPherson (15-7) was fast and efficient offensively, and Plummer said it took a little bit of time to adjust to that.
“When we did not make some shots, obviously that frustrated us,” Plummer said. “I don’t know if it was the game or what it was, we just did not have it in the first half.”
Rock Creek came into the second half inspired, scoring the first seven points of the third quarter to make it a 10-point game.
Not only were the hosts able to knock down most of their shots, but they were also able to generate steals from a full-court pressure defense and turn those into points.
The Mustangs cut the lead to six, 29-23, in the opening minutes of the third quarter.
McPherson was in need of a big shot to fall to respond to Rock Creek’s second half run, and the Bullpups got it. With 5:43 remaining in the fourth quarter, McPherson got a big 3-pointer to fall to push the lead back out to nine points.
“That was a big shot,” Plummer said. “(McPherson) had a nice possession. We did not do a defensive rotation the correct way like we had been. It was kind of getting to that point (defensively) of do we stay in the 2-3 (zone) and they are just going to kill clock or do we go at them with man-to-man (defense). It really came down to the first half when they built a 17-point lead. It is hard (because) you got to do some things you don’t want to.”
Rock Creek continued to fight.
The Mustangs scored the next six points to cut the lead to 32-29 with 4:31 remaining. On the hosts next possession, a 3-pointer was shot in attempt to tie the game, but it did not go in.
McPherson scored the next seven points after the 3-pointer was missed extend the lead back to double-digits.
Rock Creek trimmed the lead to 43-38, but that was all the hosts were able to do as the 17-point deficit at halftime was too much to overcome.
“Most kids at that point — sub-state championship game on your home court down 17 — you would pack it in, and they did not,” Plummer said. “(Our girls) fought. They gave themselves a chance in that second half.”
The three seniors for the Lady Mustangs were a big part of the reason of the second half comeback attempt.
Grace Gehl led the way in scoring with 11 points, Lexi DeWeese scored 10 points, and Brooklyn Goehring scored all her six points in the second half. Three other Lady Mustangs also scored in the second half to contribute to the comeback attempt.
Plummer is proud of what Gehl, Goehring and DeWeese have done for the program in their four years. The year before their freshman season the season record was 3-18. Their freshman season ended with a 9-11 record, their sophomore season ended with an 11-10 record, they were 16-5 last season when they were juniors season and that group of Mustangs ended this season with a overall record of 17-5.
“Those three had a significant impact on our program,” Plummer said. “They have had a huge impact in the turnaround. (I’m) just very proud of how they have helped this program grow and what they have been able to do. They are impact type kids. They are doers; not talkers.”