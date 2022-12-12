RILEY — With a young core and depth issues hampering the roster, the Riley County boys were unable to keep pace with Silver Lake throughout the second half in a 53-41 home loss Friday.
“I thought in the first half, we really shared the ball well, and we knocked down some open shots,” head coach Dustin Webber said. “We kind of matched their intensity. We were in foul trouble, and that started adding up on us. I think that was what took us over in the second half was having to get guys in and out. We had a guy home sick, so our depth was different. We have a guy with a twisted ankle that was hurt. Kind of just getting the rotation down what we were used to maybe wore us out in the second half a little bit.”
As foul trouble mounted for the Falcons (1-2) in the second half, it also hurt their lead they held in the first half. The Falcons led 15-9 at the beginning of the second quarter and 21-15 with five minutes remaining before halftime.
“I think we came into halftime and realized that we needed to stop fouling,” Webber said. “They had made nine free throws in the first half compared to our two made, and that was a big difference in the lead getting smaller and then getting taken away there at the end.”
After taking the lead back on the first basket of the third quarter, 29-28, the Falcons tied the game at 31 with 5:16 remaining in the quarter, but they were not able to retake the lead in the second half as the Eagles went on to pull away in the fourth quarter.
Silver Lake (1-2) had balanced offensive scoring with eight players scoring which made it difficult for Riley County to keep up and defend against. The Eagles had two players in double digits led Spencer Johnson scored 13 and Ian Stithem scored 10. Dylan Vande Velde scored eight points and Braxton McDaniel and Axton Howey scored six points.
“You can’t just stop one guy. You got to make sure we are blocking out and getting to the rebounds,” Webber said. “That is where they were very good. They crash the offensive rebounds really well with all five positions. They are athletic and they can jump. They out size us quite a bit, so it was tough to defend against.”
Riley County was fighting to keep itself in the game in the fourth quarter. It trailed 44-39 with 3:19 remaining in the fourth quarter, but Silver Lake was able to get to the free throw line and knock down free throws to finish the game on a 9-2 run. The Eagles made 10 out of 13 free throws in the fourth quarter.
“You are just hoping they miss a couple and give us an opportunity to get down there,” Webber said. “Hand it to them. They knocked down their free throws when they had to and were really scrappy and got after loose balls. They were just one step ahead of us a lot of times.”
Sophomore Eli Harmison led the Falcons with 11 points, junior Jake Lambert scored nine points and sophomore Trent Webber scored seven points. Nine Falcons played in the game; they all scored.
“We are trying to find the rotation that fits us right now,” Webber said. “We are young. I think we started four sophomores and a freshman coming off the bench. Just finding that mix of guys that played well together and then guys that come off the bench that really give us a boost when they do come in.
“We are definitely trying to get better and better each week. The scoreboard does not show it and the game film does. We will take that right now, and we are just trying to get better so we can be real competitive every game and be our best at the end of the season.”
Up next, the Riley boys will travel to Clay Center (1-2) on Tuesday.