The Riley County boys huddle during its 53-41 home loss to Silver Lake on Friday.

 Staff photo by Adam Meyer

RILEY — With a young core and depth issues hampering the roster, the Riley County boys were unable to keep pace with Silver Lake throughout the second half in a 53-41 home loss Friday.

“I thought in the first half, we really shared the ball well, and we knocked down some open shots,” head coach Dustin Webber said. “We kind of matched their intensity. We were in foul trouble, and that started adding up on us. I think that was what took us over in the second half was having to get guys in and out. We had a guy home sick, so our depth was different. We have a guy with a twisted ankle that was hurt. Kind of just getting the rotation down what we were used to maybe wore us out in the second half a little bit.”