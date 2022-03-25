A veteran-laden Manhattan High softball team will take the field Friday to open the 2022 season.
The Indians return 10 of their top 11 players from last year’s squad, which went 12-10 before falling to undefeated and eventual 6A state champion Topeka High in the regional tournament.
“We had a really good year,” said Manhattan head coach Connie Miller. “We obviously could have done better but at the end of the year, we were hitting the ball good and we played Topeka High really tough. We only lost 3-1 to them and had them on the ropes for five of the seven innings.”
The vast majority of the Indians team has played softball since they were young and still competes year-round. With so many from last year’s team coming back with another full year under their belts, Miller said the prognosis for this season is looking good so far.
“I feel like we’re further ahead at this point of the season than we have been in the last four or five years probably," Miller said. "Because it seems like a lot of times we don’t have the luxury of having this many players with that quality experience.”
The versatile Kaitlyn Gregoire has started since she was a freshman and often filled the role of the starting pitcher. Now that Manhattan has more options in the circle, the senior has been able to expand her role, often playing catcher or second base — although Miller said she could fit in any position on the field.
“She’s extremely versatile and quick and a very smart player,” Miller said. “She’s one that we expect to have a big season.”
Junior Kierra Goos and sophomore Jaden McGee are two other returners with varsity pitching experience. Miller said Goos is one of the better hitters on the team who will likely bat cleanup while McGee should really make a name for herself in the circle.
They’ll be primarily tossing the ball to Reagan Neitzel behind the plate. She started at catcher last season as a freshman and according to Miller is also a “great hitter.”
Senior third baseman Paige Dupler is another offensive threat from whom Miller is “expecting big things.” Miller described Dupler as a contact hitter who will fall somewhere in the three, four or five spots.
Miller said that the key strength for her team this year is its familiarity with one another since the team played together all last season and many were also on the same summer ball squads.
“We’re not really changing a whole lot from what we did last year or the way we looked last year, so I feel like they ought to be able to step right on the field,” she said.
Her players would agree.
“Our team chemistry is off the charts,” Goos said. “We’re friends on and off the field. … There’s not really any toxic people. I’ve played on teams with toxic people and it’s hard. Even if we’re successful on the field and in our numbers, it’s never fun to be a part of that team. I look forward to coming to practice and being in games every single day as compared to when I was younger.”
Gregoire added that not only is the team’s unity and cohesion a convenient added bonus, but it’s the indispensable crux of Manhattan’s potential for success.
“The only way we can win games is if we connect together,” she said.
But of course, team chemistry is not the only factor at play. Dupler said more practical things like “stringing hits together and making the easy grounders” have been an emphasis in preseason practice.
“Making those routine plays and doing the best you can for the whole team and not yourself is one of the big things that we focus on,” she said.
Dupler must have been listening to her coach because Miller said nearly the exact same thing.
“If they are fundamentally sound and focus on the basics and stay on point, I think we’ll be successful,” she said. “It’s easier to play loose and to stay on task when you’re successful.”
The Indians will travel to Lawrence for a doubleheader Friday afternoon. Miller said that playing well against the Lions would be a great start, and her players are chomping at the bit to get their campaign underway.
“We’re super confident,” Goos said. “We’re ready. We’re ready to come out and we’re ready to dominate this year.”