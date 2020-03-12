The KSHSAA state basketball tournaments are still a go.
That’s the word from KSHSAA assistant executive director Cheryl Gleason, who said that despite the array of sports cancellations washing across the country because of the threat of the coronavirus, the organization feels “good” about going forward with Thursday’s games as scheduled.
“We feel like Kansas isn’t really being targeted as much,” said Gleason, who added that the organization is taking a "day-by-day" approach to the situation. “We just got our first case of the coronavirus, and I know we’re up to some more, but still. We feel like we’ve been pretty protected, so at this point in time, everyone seems to feel good.”
As of Thursday night, Kansas had five reported coronavirus cases, including its first death.
But these state basketball games are some of the only games being played in the area on Thursday. That’s because the Big 12 canceled both the men’s and women’s tournaments. The NCAA also canceled both its tournaments.
On Wednesday, the NBA suspended its season.
Kansas State University, the University of Kansas and Emporia State University also all announced Thursday that they would cancel in-person classes for the week of March 16-20, and that all classes the following week will operate remotely.
K-State (until March 30) and KU (indefinitely) also suspended spring athletics.
Manhattan (2A) and Emporia (5A) are two host sites of the KSHSAA state tournaments.
Further, Kansas governor Laura Kelly announced a state of emergency on Thursday.
Gleason said the organization’s No. 1 priority is with “our student-athletes and their safety and well-being, and our spectators as well. We’re always going to err on the side of safety.”
She also said that, as of approximately 7 p.m. Thursday, an announcement would come “in a while.”
But it seems that none of the above cancellations have deterred Gleason and Co.
“You can’t not think of all those things that are happening,” Gleason said, “but they are not a determining factor that we’re just going to jump on the bandwagon and ride off into the sunset with all of them as well. That’s not going to happen. We have other things that are going to make a decision for us.”
Those factors, according to Gleason: Facilities, and where fans would go if games were canceled.
Additionally, she said KSHSAA has been seeking advice from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, the Kansas State Department of Education and KSHSAA’s Sports Medicine Advisory Committee.
“What do they know that we don’t know?” Gleason said. “We certainly have to take that into consideration.”
Gleason said the organization has been in “constant communication” with those departments, but that it has faced challenges getting in contact with “one of those agencies.”
Gleason said that KSHSAA executive director Bill Faflick and assistant executive director Francine Martin could be contacted for this story, “but right now, they’re busy.”
“Right now,” Gleason said, “we’ve got a lot of schools that support the fact that they want to play. They’re here. They feel safe. If you don’t feel safe, don’t come.”