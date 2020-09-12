JUNCTION CITY — Manhattan High wide receiver Joe Hall snapped the straps off his helmet in frustration as his teammates began jogging off the field, seeming to realize he might have just watched a chance at victory sail past him and onto the Al Simper Stadium turf.
Hall had just broken off his route toward the middle of the field when quarterback Dayne Aschenbrenner threw the ball in his vicinity. As the ball neared, however, Hall seemed to pause. There was another Manhattan receiver in the same area that was also eyeing the ball.
Neither ended up with the ball, as it bounced harmlessly to the ground for a turnover on downs. Junction City took over possession on the MHS 45-yard line with 2:04 left in the game, holding onto a 36-29 lead.
It was a small error, a miscommunication on a night where bigger mistakes had been made. But it was the mistake that all but assured Manhattan's chances at victory had drifted away into the night.
While the Indians would regain possession, it proved to be too little, too late. Manhattan was forced to return the Silver Trophy to its rivals, losing Friday night's game 36-29 at Junction City.
"There were too many mistakes to win," head coach Joe Schartz said. "Including myself. I made mistakes and I have to do better. It starts tomorrow with film. These kids, it's tough for them."
Manhattan's errors started almost immediately. On the game's third play, a Manhattan fumble gave Junction City the ball in plus territory. Following an errant snap, the Blue Jays flexed their offensive firepower with a 65-yard bomb from quarterback Andrew Khoury to wide receiver Marcello Bussey.
The score seemed to awaken Manhattan's offense, as the Indians quickly started moving Junction City off the line of scrimmage with a series of run plays capped off by a 40-yard touchdown scamper that finished with a two-point conversion. Three plays later, punt returner Ty'Zhaun Jackson found a seam up the sideline for a 60-yard touchdown return.
Less than five minutes after giving up the game's opening score, Manhattan was on top 15-7.
The Indians were grinding their way down the field when they made their second major mistake of the night. With the ball on the Junction City 30-yard line, Aschenbrenner dropped back to pass. Instead of finding tight end Trey Holloway on a seam route down the middle, Aschenbrenner's pass flew too far and into the outstretched hands of a Junction City defensive back.
This time, Manhattan's defense bailed out its offense, as defensive back Sequoia Robinson intercepted a Khoury pass and returned the ball to the Junction City 10-yard line. The Indians would capitalize on another Smith touchdown run to take a 22-7 lead.
However, Khoury and Bussey connected once again on the Blue Jays' next offensive series, this time for 46 yards. Khoury capped off the drive with a 24-yard scramble for a touchdown. Junction City converted a two-point conversion to draw within seven points.
While Manhattan's defense was able to prevent the Blue Jays from gashing them on their next set of plays, the Indians' defenders were forced onto the field sooner than expected following Aschenbrenner's second interception of the night.
This time, Junction City's Xavion Felton had been monitoring Aschenbrenner's eyes as he rolled out for a pass. As the Manhattan quarterback stared down a receiver along the sideline, Felton made a gamble, breaking toward the player and coming up with the ball in return.
He made it all the way to the Manhattan 3-yard line before being wrestled to the ground. One play later, Junction City's Dj Giddens plowed into the end zone.
Junction City attempted a two-point conversion but failed. Despite everything, Manhattan still had a 22-21 lead heading into the half.
In the third quarter, the Indians were struck by the Khoury-Bussey connection again. Immediately after an injury forced Robinson, who had been shadowing Bussey for most of the night, off the field, Khoury lofted a jump ball toward the end zone.
Bussey contorted his 5-foot-11 frame as the ball plummeted down from the sky, reaching over the Manhattan defensive back to grab the 31-yard pass in the end zone. Bussey finished the game with six catches for 197 yards and two touchdowns.
Junction City then converted a two-point conversion to take a 29-22 lead.
"They were just taking advantage in the places we lacked," Jackson said. "That's something we have to get better at."
Once again, Manhattan responded. Despite his tough night through the air, Aschenbrenner showcased his ability on the ground throughout the night. After marching his team down the field, the Manhattan quarterback decided to keep the ball on an option run.
The decision proved to be a good one, as Aschenbrenner weaved his way between blockers and defenders for a 56-yard touchdown run. He finished with 152 rushing yards on the night to go along with his touchdown.
From there on, Manhattan's offense stalled. Seemingly unafraid of the Indians' passing ability, Junction City crowded near the line of scrimmage and halted the MHS' running attack almost from the start.
Manhattan failed to punish them, as Aschenbrenner finished the night 4 of 13 passing for 20 yards.
"We were just making mistakes," Schartz said. "Just a lot of mistakes."
The Indians did have two more chances on the night for points, though neither came to fruition. First, MHS failed to convert on fourth down after entering the red zone, giving Junction City the ball on its own 14-yard line.
Later, Schartz opted to try to put points on the board with his kicking game with time running down. However, kicker Grant Snowden, who was the hero in last year's Manhattan win over Junction City, missed a 28-yard field goal wide left with 6:08 left in the game.
"We just have to get better," Schartz said. "We're a little thin and counting on some young kids to step up, grow up and help us out."
The missed kick was a gut punch for Manhattan. Although the Indians' defense had been largely successful in the second half, even picking off Khoury again in the fourth quarter, the team looked to have run out of steam.
The Blue Jays' mounted a 70-yard touchdown drive, largely on the back of running back/wide receiver Russell Wilkey. The senior had 52 receiving yards on the drive, which was capped off by a Giddens run from eight yards out.
Manhattan got the ball back with 2:56 left in the game. Then came the miscommunication. Then came Aschenbrenner's third interception of the night on a desperation heave as the clock wound down. Then came the Junction City players storming onto the field as their counterparts started walking toward the exit in a daze.
Through two games, Manhattan has turned the ball over seven times. Aschenbrenner is 10 of 30 on hiss passing attempts this season and has a passing touchdown to interception ratio of 0-6.
The Indians' problems appear to be clear. There will be little time to fix them as they travel to 3A No. 3 Hayden next Friday.
However, though the issues are identifiable, the answers of how to resolve them are less simple.
"I don't know," Aschenbrenner said when asked how the team can clean up some of its errors. "That's a good question. We've just got to figure it out."
MANHATTAN 29
JUNCTION CITY 36
Manhattan 15 7 7 0
Junction City 7 14 8 7
Scoring
First quarter
Junction City — Khoury 65-yard pass to Bussey (PAT good) 10:16
Manhattan — Smith 40-yard run (2-point conversion good) 6:56
Manhattan — Jackson 60-yard punt return (PAT good) 5:37
Second quarter
Manhattan — Smith 6-yard run (PAT good) 7:39
Junction City — Khoury 24-yard run (2-point conversion good) 5:43
Junction City — Giddens 3-yard run (2-point conversion no good) 2:07
Third quarter
Junction City — Khoury 31-yard pass to Bussey (2-point conversion good) 5:24
Manhattan — Aschenbrenner 56-yard run (PAT good) 4:21
Fourth quarter
Junction City — Giddens 10-yard run (PAT good) 2:56
Individual statistics
RUSHING — Manhattan: Smith 27-140, Aschenbrenner 18-152, Mason Reid 3-26, Lorenzo Wilhoite 1-8 // Junction City: Giddens 20-80, Khoury 8-3, Wilkey 6-20
PASSING — Manhattan: Aschenbrenner 4-13-3 20 // Junction City: Khoury 14-24-2 291
RECEIVING — Manhattan: Reid 2-14, Smith 1-2, Hall 1-4 // Junction City: Bussey 6-197, Wilkey 7-85, Christian Tabora 1-9