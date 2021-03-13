Riley County has hired Erik Willimon as its next head football coach.
Co-athletics director Erin Oliver told The Mercury that Riley County School officials finalized the decision at a board meeting earlier this week. Willimon, the Falcons’ co-athletic director and an assistant football coach, will replace legendary head coach Steve Wagner, who retired last fall.
Wagner coached the Falcons for 37 years, leading them to three state title appearances and 259 wins. That success made Wagner the winningest coach in the program's annals and the 10th-winningest in state history.
Willimon served on Wagner’s staff, so he knows how Wagner ran the program. But now it’s Willimon’s job to continue the Falcons’ winning tradition.
Riley County finished 8-2 in 2020 and won its first two playoff games before falling to top-ranked (and eventual Class 3A state champion) Andale in the sectional round.