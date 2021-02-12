Manhattan High’s girls’ basketball team held an early lead Friday thanks to a slow start from Emporia.
After one quarter, MHS had an 8-3 edge. And at halftime, the Indians jogged into the locker room up 19-12.
But a victory wasn’t in the cards for MHS on this night, as Emporia rallied in the final two quarters to take a 42-36 win.
“We did a nice job all season coming out and doing what we planned on doing on offense and defense in the first quarter,” Manhattan head coach Scott Mall said. “The girls worked really hard on both ends of the floor.”
Emporia was the opposite — disappointed in its first-half performance.
“We kind of came out sluggish,” Emporia head coach Carolyn Dorsey said. “We had talked about being the aggressors. (Manhattan) took it to us. They were physical, stronger and faster in every aspect. We went into halftime disappointed with our performance.”
The second half was a different story for the Spartans.
“(Our team) came out of the locker room ready to go,” Dorsey said. “Our defense dug in and got stops.”
Manhattan took a 25-14 lead, and then Emporia rallied to move ahead 28-26.
The fourth quarter featured multiple ties and lead changes. The visitors withstood Manhattan’s (7-8) comeback attempts.
Gracie Gilpin got to the free-throw line four times in the final quarter for seven points to seal the game for Emporia (10-6). She finished with 20 points on the night.
Grace Dixon led Manhattan with eight points.
“They came out far more aggressive than us in the first half,” Dorsey said. “And I think that was a little bit reversed in the second half. We had them on their heels. It felt like we took the reins back.”