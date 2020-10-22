Emporia High has fired head football coach Corby Milleson following an Emporia Board of Education vote Wednesday. Milleson, who has coached Emporia since 2014, still will receive full pay through the remainder of the season according to KSNT News.
KSNT reports the decision comes amid allegations of abuse by athletes under Milleson. The board did not give reason behind its vote, according to WIBW News.
Emporia is 2-5 this season and is on a three-game losing streak. The Spartans are scheduled to play at Manhattan on Friday.
Emporia had a 28-36 overall record during Milleson’s tenure.