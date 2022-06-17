Emma Yungeberg’s sweep of all three throwing events at the Class 2A state track and field meet last month represents more than just a tremendous athletic achievement.
Of course, it certainly was that, and it’s why The Mercury named her the 2022 All-Flint Hills Spring Female Athlete of the Year. But that headline-grabbing triumph wouldn’t have been possible without a succession of daily mental triumphs in the years leading up to it.
The recently graduated three-sport Valley Heights athlete has battled juvenile arthritis since her sophomore year, a setback that nearly derailed her athletic career.
“When it started, it was pain all over my entire body,” Yungeberg said. “I had arthritis in almost every single one of my major joints, so it was hard to walk.”
Despite the constant aching, she persisted through basketball season that year. Her playing time decreased dramatically, but she muscled through the minutes she could handle. Basketball was her “first love,” after all, and she couldn’t simply give it up.
She didn’t have the chance to decide what to do about track that year because the COVID-19 pandemic wiped away everyone’s season. With that time off from training, she eventually worked out the best balance of medication, rest and heating to manage the pain. Just as importantly, she decided to fight the mind battle to make sure she returned for her junior season.
“Mentally, I could have let it affect me more than I think it did my sophomore year,” Yungeberg said. “I think being able to get on top of it and not letting it affect my mindset was the biggest thing for me, because, trust me, it would have been a lot easier to give up.”
As a junior, she won the 2A javelin and shot put competitions, and came in second in the discus. Save for the wrist brace she wore for shot put, no onlooker would have suspected the physical struggle she’d undertaken to get there.
That summer was when she heard from her first NCAA Division I track programs. She’d had some smaller schools reach out after she won state in javelin as a freshman in 2019, but now the places contacting her were the likes of Oklahoma, Alabama and Stanford.
“Looking at the numbers of other Division I javelin throwers, I thought, ‘Hey, maybe I have a chance at going Division I if I try hard enough,’” she said. “So I just put my numbers out there, and I just sent out to a bunch of coaches. I was able to get some feedback from some great schools.”
She left her homecoming dance early so she could go on a visit to Oklahoma, where she was treated to an on-the-field experience at a Sooners football game. In Norman, Oklahoma, she also met husband and wife throwing coach duo Colin and Allison Boevers, whose family-centered approach caught her attention.
But then the Boevers moved on to join the coaching staff at Michigan, another school interested in Yungeberg. The Boevers’ presence there, along with the “academics and prestige around Michigan,” her decision was a no-brainer.
“I thought that would be a good stepping stone, both for my track career, but also my professional career,” she said. “I just knew that would launch me the best into my future.”
And so, the small-school Kansas kid would soon be off to a college campus with an undergraduate enrollment more than 30 times larger than her hometown’s population.
But before she did that, she had one more goal to accomplish.
She’d won three total gold medals at the state track meet during her career by that point, but she’d never won all three throwing competitions in the same meet. That discus gold was still out of reach.
“I wanted to be able to go home with three gold medals after my senior year,” she said.
When she wasn’t playing volleyball or basketball, she spent the offseason between her junior and senior track seasons working with NEK Throws Club to improve her mechanics, particularly with discus. That allowed her to gather information and advice from other sources than the ones she was used to, which opened new opportunities to grow as a thrower.
Being a three-sport athlete also helped.
“There’s different techniques that you use in basketball and volleyball that you can also apply to throwing as well, like the explosiveness and things like that,” she said. “Being able to use different ways of tying all three together, that definitely helped me as a thrower.”
After a dominant regular season, Yungeberg entered the 2022 state track meet on May 27-28 with the year’s best throws in javelin and discus, and the second-best in shot put.
On Day 1, she repeated as the state champion in shot put with a throw of 43 feet, 1 inch, beating second-place finisher Liberty Booker of Oakley — the only 2A athlete to throw further than Yungeberg during the season — by more than four feet.
Later that day, she earned her third javelin title with a throw of 135 feet, 8 inches.
That meant all she had to do on Day 2 was compete in discus, the one event she’d never won at state before.
Yungeberg prepared herself mentally for whatever may happen, good or bad. It was relatively rare, she knew, for someone to win golds in all three throwing events. It was even somewhat uncommon for one athlete to compete in all of them.
But still, if she threw her best, she figured she had a good shot.
In her third throw of finals, Yungeberg launched the discus 136 feet, 1 inch, a new personal best. If second-place Emma Rudman of Plainville were going to beat her, she’d have to PR by at least six feet.
Rudman didn’t.
“I was the last thrower of finals, so knowing when I walked into the ring that I was the state champion, that was a really cool feeling,” Yungeberg said. “I experienced that in shot and jav, and so being able to finally know that I got all three, that was it, that was an amazing feeling.”
Few, if any, athletes can pull off what Yungeberg did without investing hours of physical work and maintaining an all-in mindset on a daily basis. But she had to do it while overcoming a rare disease that specifically affected her ability to compete in the sports she loved.
She wants people to remember her for her determination and toughness in the face of difficulty. Maybe they’ll be inspired by it too.
“I hope I get remembered as somebody who worked hard,” she said. “I hope I can motivate people in my school. We are a small school, but that doesn’t mean anything. I’m able to go to a Big Ten school, and I’m able to pursue my dreams. I never would have thought as a freshman that I’d be doing this.
“I hope that people from here just remember me by my work ethic and what I’ve been able to do for this school, both athletically and as a person.”
THE MERCURY’S ALL-FLINT HILLS SELECTIONS
How we made
our selections
We chose athletes from those who qualified for state in their respective sports. We considered coaches’ recommendations, statistics and post-season success.
Softball
Kierra Goos, JR (Manhattan) — Batting: .510, 4 2B, 3B, 1 HR, 12 RBI, 20 R. Pitching: 75 IP, 54 H, 32 R, 28 ER, 22 BB, 118 K, 2.613 ERA, 1.013 WHIP.
Takara Kolterman, JR (Manhattan) — Batting: .476, 3 2B, 1 3B, 10 RBI, 30 R.
Paxton Meyer, JR (Wabaunsee) — Batting: .514, 15 2B, 2 3B, 4 HR, 28 RBI, 20 R, 3 BB.
Kaelyn Conrad, SR (Wabaunsee) — Batting: .455, 7 2B, 2 3B, 2 HR, 19 RBI, 23 R, 9 BB. Pitching: 99 IP, 99 H, 54 R, 36 ER, 38 BB, 147 K, 2.545 ERA, 1.384 WHIP.
Kara Hafenstine, SR (Wabaunsee) — Batting: .507, 9 2B, 2 3B, 3 HR, 28 RBI, 20 R, 3 BB.
Maya Gallagher, JR (Wamego) — Batting: .456, 5 2B, 1 3B, 43 RBI, 24 R, 9 BB. Pitching: 75 IP, 59 H, 37 R, 22 ER, 9 BB, 109 K, 2.053 ERA, .907 WHIP.
Peyton Hardenburger, FR (Wamego) — Batting: .434, 6 2B, 1 3B, 18 RBI, 6 BB. Pitching: 81 IP, 23 H, 9 R, 4 ER, 20 BB, 182 K, .346 ERA, .531 WHIP.
Eve McComb, SO (Rock Creek) — Batting: .479, 7 2B, 5 HR, 27 RBI, 15 R, 4 BB.
Sophia Haverkamp, SR (Rock Creek) — Batting: .403, 6 2B, 2 3B, 4 HR, 27 RBI, 20 R, 7 BB. Pitching: 91.1 IP, 93 H, 52 R, 36 ER, 110 K, 2.759 ERA, 1.161 WHIP.
Track and Field
Hanna Pellant, FR (Manhattan) — 100 meters, PR 12.07
Gili Johnson, JR (Manhattan) — 200 meters, PR 25.85; 400 meters, PR 58.21; long jump, PR 17’11”; triple jump, PR 39’9.5”
Hannah Loub, SR (Manhattan) — 800 meters, PR 2:21.37
Abigail Gruber, SO (Manhattan) — Discus, PR 123’
Faith Kratochvil, SO (Manhattan) — High jump, PR 5’
Teuila Ilalio, SR (Manhattan) — Shot put, PR 41’5”
Isabella Wilber, FR (Wamego) — 200 meters, PR 26.58; long jump, PR 17’.35”
Kyra Nippert, SO (Rock Creek) — 800 meters, PR 2:31.84
Ayla Klingenberg, FR (Rock Creek) — High jump, PR 27.53
Abby Wick, SR (Rock Creek) — Pole vault, PR 9’6”
Maddie Schurle, SR (Wabaunsee) — 100 hurdles, PR 16.14
Lauren Schutter, SR (Wabaunsee) — 200 meters, PR 27.04; long jump, PR 17’6.5”; triple jump, PR 36’10.5”
Payton Wurtz, FR (Wabaunsee) — 200 meters, PR 29.53; 800 meters, PR 2:26; 1,600 meters, PR 5:19.24; 3,200 meters, PR 11:19.29
Rebekah Stuhlsatz, JR (Wabaunsee) — 1,600 meters, PR 5:48.54; 3,200 meters, PR 12:14.88
Sienna Jones, SO (Wabaunsee) — Triple jump, PR 34’8”
Maddy Vermetten, SR (Valley Heights) — Discus, PR 130’2”
Emma Hardwick, SO (Frankfort) — 300 hurdles, PR 48.23
Breeanna Young, SR (Blue Valley) — Long jump, PR 16’11.5”; triple jump, PR 36’1”
Landry Zoeller, SO (Blue Valley) — Long jump, PR 17’9”; triple jump, PR 37’1”.
Soccer
Taylor McHugh (Manhattan) — 9 shutouts, 101 saves, 17 goals allowed, 86% save percentage
Emery Ruliffson (Manhattan) — 14 goals, 11 assists
Jada Dibbini (Manhattan) — 9 goals, 11 assists
Reese Snowden (Manhattan) — 8 goals, 11 assists
Honorable mention
Caroline Donahue (Wamego, track); Taylor Umscheid (Wamego, track); Grace Morenz (Wamego, track); Sariah Pittenger (Wamego, track); Kya Klingenberg (Rock Creek, track); Brooke Porter (Valley Heights, track); Maggie Toerber (Valley Heights, track); Taya Smith (Valley Heights, track); Maddy Vermetten (Valley Heights, track); Abigail Steinfort (Valley Heights, track); Catherine Toerber (Valley Heights, track); Anne Toerber (Valley Heights, track); Joee Bussmann (Frankfort, track); Ellie Studer (Frankfort, track); Emma Hardwick (Frankfort, track); Hattie Gross (Frankfort, track); Breleigh Ebert (Frankfort, track); Taryn Parthemer (Frankfort, track); Reagan Neitzel (Manhattan, softball); Jaden McGee (Manhattan, softball); Ashten Pierson (Wamego, softball); Ryann Alderson (Wamego, softball); Adele March (Riley County, softball); Brooklyn Goehring (Rock Creek, softball); Sam Killingsworth (Rock Creek, softball); Ruth Perez (Manhattan, swimming); Sophia Steffensmeier (Manhattan, swimming); Bre Sanneman (Manhattan, swimming); Meredith Graves (Manhattan, swimming); Audrey Conley (Manhattan, swimming); Juliet Balman (Manhattan, swimming); Soledad Rodriguez (Manhattan, swimming); Sam Tarter (Manhattan, swimming); Ella Ruliffson (Manhattan, soccer).