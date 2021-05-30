WICHITA — For the Valley Heights girls, it all came down to the last race of the day Saturday at the Class 2A track and field state championship meet: the 4x400 relay.
Junior Emma Yungeberg had a stellar day, securing two individual championships and a runner-up title, boosting the Mustangs team score to 38, tied with Stanton County for second place in 2A. The 4x400 team — consisting of Brooke Porter, Maggie Toerber, Madison Vermetten and Taya Smith — headed to the track knowing that their performance could do anything from boosting them to second overall or dropping them out of the top three entirely.
And while they were unable to top Stanton County — which ran the fastest time in 2A this season at 4:11.83 — on its way to a state title in the event and a team runner-up finish, the Mustangs did find their way to third place in the 4x400 with a time of 4:17.53.
That lifted Valley Heights to a third-place finish in the overall team standings.
“We were all really nervous, that’s for sure, and we were just trying to use those nerves to feed us,” Vermetten said. “I think the thing that carried us was that we knew that this was our last race of the year and we could give it our all.”
And as head coach Tony Trimble, smiling from ear to ear, looked at his team as they gathered around their small Kansas-shaped plaque, he knew a two-year process full of hard work, disappointments and waiting finally had paid off.
“These girls felt like they had a chance to do some special things last year,” Trimble said. “They were on a team that did some good things and got some medals when they were freshmen in 2019, and they were looking forward to being able to do that for a couple of years in a row. When last year was taken from them, it made them even more hungry.”
However, that hunger hardly is satiated. Every member of Valley Heights’ girls’ team will be returning next season, as they hope to draw even closer to the state-championship plaque Garden Plain held Saturday when all was said and done.
“The fact that we’re not losing anyone means that we can grow as a team and as friends and our bond will be stronger and hopefully we’ll get faster and stronger too,” Vermetten said. “It’s exciting.”
Yungeberg felt vindicated as she walked away with her second javelin title in two seasons. The junior cruised in her opening event of the day, throwing 144 feet on her second throw, to cement it. In fact, Yungeberg was so dominant, all of her throws (minus the fouled third throw) would have been more than enough to win the state title.
“Getting this one made me feel like the first one wasn’t a mistake,” Yungeberg said. “It really made me feel confident about where I am going into my senior year.”
With one gold acquired, Yungeberg headed directly to shot put where, unlike javelin, the junior was not the favorite at the outset. She was the fourth seed but took the lead on her third throw which went for 40 feet, 11 inches. Oakley’s Liberty Booker, who was the top seed coming in, threw 40 feet, 2.5 inches to get within a foot, but no one could catch Yungeberg, as she added her second gold of the morning.
“Coming into today, I knew that the top throws in the state were all similarly in the 40-to-41-foot range,” Yungeberg said. “I knew if I threw my best and they threw their best, it’d be pretty close, but I figured if I threw to my potential that I’d place top three for sure. I wasn’t really prepared to get first, but once I threw that 40 foot, I knew that I’d be sitting pretty well.”
Yungeberg went into her final event of the day seeded second in the discus throw. Plainville’s Brooklyn Staab set the tone early by eclipsing 130 feet on her second throw to lock down the first-place spot. Yungeberg got within five feet of her with a throw of 126 feet, 10 inches, to move into second on her third throw. But it wasn’t enough for her to earn a third gold.
Vermetten also competed in the discus and made it to the finals with a best throw of 114 feet, 11 inches, which was good enough for eighth.
Adding to the Mustangs’ point total was sophomore Taya Smith, who finished fifth in the 400 with a time of 1:02.53, as well as the girls’ 4x800 relay of Smith Vermetten, Catherine Toerber and Abigail Steinfort, which finished fourth (10:18.84).
Other Valley Heights competitors included the boys 4x100 relay team consisting of Carter Beardsley, Trayton Claycamp, Caden Parker and Trenton L’Ecuyer, which finished 13th with a time of 46.46; Beardsley, who finished 10th (39 feet, 6 inches) in the triple jump and 15th (17.9 feet, .75 inches) in the long jump, L’Ecuyer who finished 12th (38 feet, 5 inches) in the triple jump and 12th (11.64) in the 200; Brooke Porter, who took 14th (15 feet, 1 inch) in the long jump and 10th (27.92) in the 200; Jake Yungeberg, who placed 11th (133 feet, 4 inches) in the discus; Kadin Claycamp. who placed 14th (137 feet, 3 inches) in the javelin; and Smith, who finished 14th in the pole vault (7 feet, 6 inches).
Wabaunsee (2A)
Panic flashed before Lauren Schutter’s eyes on the second-to-last finals attempt in the long jump Saturday.
Schutter, the Wabaunsee High star, took the lead on the second jump of the day and held it until just before her fifth jump of the event, when Horton’s Maliyah Soto topped Schutter’s best-so-far (16 feet, 7.75 inches) with a jump of 16 feet, 9 inches to put her in front with one round to go.
After her second-smallest jump of the day immediately following the loss of the lead, Schutter refocused.
“I think it’s very important to relax and take some deep breaths,” Schutter said. “Mentality is a big part of track, especially at the state meet when you have a crowd this big. So after I lost the lead, I didn’t even give myself time to think. I just had to trust myself.”
When it was Schutter’s turn for the final jump of the event, she breathed, did some high-knee warm-up jumps and stared down the sandy pit ahead of her before letting her long legs soar down the runway.
The jump — 17 feet, 1.5 inches — was more than enough, and before the distance was announced, she could tell by looking at Cessna Stadium’s towering grandstands that she had captured gold.
“I was ecstatic,” Schutter said. “But at first I thought that I had scratched, because (the judge) had held out the red flag and I panicked a little bit. But then I saw my coach and my English teacher jumping up and down and my parents looking at me and throwing up number ones with their hands. It was one of the best feelings in the world, I’d have to say.”
Schutter followed up her long-jump gold with a fourth-place finish in the triple jump with a distance of 35 feet, 4.75 inches, and an eighth-place finish in the 100 (13.53).
Joining Schutter with medalists honors was the boys’ 4x100 relay team consisting of Aiden Boekman, Dawson Schultz, Jace Reves and Angel Trujillo, which finished sixth with a time of 45.58.
Other Charger competitors included the girls 4x100 team of Schutter, Madison Schurle, Sienna Jones and Anna Castillo, which finished ninth (52.65); the boys 4x800 team of Reves, Wurtz, Trujillo and Oliver, which finished ninth (8:37.78); the boys 4x400 team of Reves, Schultz, Eli Oliver and Trujillo, which finished 12th (3:44.10); Reves, who finished ninth in the 800 (2:05.95); Jones, who finished 10th (33 feet, 6 inches) in the triple jump; Trujillo ,who finished 12th (53.51) in the 400; and Rebekah Stuhlsatz, who finished 12th (6:01.23) in the 1,600.
Wabaunsee’s girls’ team finished 13th in the team standings (16 points) while the boys’ squad took 37th (three points).
Blue Valley-Randolph (1A)
Senior Jeremiah Duncan wasn’t quite sure how he was going to do Saturday. It was the second state track meet of his career; he finished 10th in the 100 meters in 2019.
Despite the uncertainty, the Blue Valley-Randolph senior closed his track career in style, finishing second in both the 100 (11.48) and 200 (22.83) meeters while talking 13th in the 400 (55.00).
“I’m pretty proud of myself,” Duncan said. “Honestly, coming in I didn’t know what to expect. I was expecting to do my best in the 400. I did my worst in the 400 and I PR’d (personal records) both times in the 200.”
Also sharing the spotlight for the Rams were junior Landry Zoeller and sophomore Breeanna Young, who both made their first trip to state this year.
Both walked away with multiple medals.
In fact, Zoeller barely missed winning a state championship in the triple jump after taking first place on her second attempt with a distance of 35.5 feet, .75 inches, which she held through prelims and the first two jumps of finals. Jackson Heights’ Kanyon Olberding edged her by a fourth of an inch on her final jump to snatch the crown from Zoeller.
“It was hard, but I got through it,” Zoeller said. “I don’t think that I was used to getting up and jumping this early in the morning. It was cold. It was state, and that was a little overwhelming, since this was my first time here.”
Young finished fourth in the triple jump (33 feet, 11.25 inches) and the long jump (16 feet, 3.5 inches) and Zoeller finished sixth in the long jump (16 feet, 2.75 inches) and ninth in the girls’ 200 prelims with a time of 27.79.
The Blue Valley girls finished 10th with 21 points while the boys tied for 14th with 16.
Frankfort (1A)
The Wildcats had five medalists, led by third-place finishes from senior Maggie Armstrong and junior Caden Dalinghaus.
Maggie Armstrong had an early bronze finish in the pole vault after three tries at 10 feet. Armstrong cleared 8 feet, 6 inches in one try and two more heights — 9 feet and 9 feet, .06 inches, respectively — in two tries.
Dalinghaus’ third-place jump of 42 feet, 7 inches came on his second attempt in the triple jump prelims. Dalinghaus leaped 41 feet, 4.5 inches on his first jump, which is what originally moved him into third. His second jump only was half a foot behind second place.
Other Frankfort medalist included Aubrie Rose, who took seventh in the javelin; the boys 4x100 relay team consisting of Dalinghaus, Ethan Armstrong, Cody Rogers and Keller Olson, which finished seventh (45.79); the girls 4x800 relay team of Laney Yaussi, Mariah Broxterman, Emma Hardwick and Hattie Gros, which finished seventh (10:36.76); and the girls 4x100 relay team of Broxterman, Armstrong, Hardwick and Lydia Loiseau, which finished eighth (52.93).
Loiseau also competed in the 100 (13.34; 10th) and 200 (27.93; 11th). Junior Zavier Brandt finished ninth in the discus (126 feet, .08 inches).
The Frankfort girls tied for 20th with 11 points, while the boys tied for 25th with eight points.