Eleven area softball players earned Mid-East All-League honors this week. Rock Creek totaled the most honorees with five, including four on the first team. Grace Gehl, Brooklyn Goehring, Sophia Haverkamp and Jenna Weers represented the Mustangs (15-9), who advanced to the state quarterfinals.
Gehl tied the school’s single-season home run record by hitting her seventh on May 18. Josie McFall was named an honorable mention.
Wabaunsee nabbed four All-League spots in 2021, including two on the first team. Shortstop Kara Hafenstine hit .537 during her junior season, and catcher/shortstop Paxton Meyer hit .479.
Centerfielder Ryleigh Jones hit .468, good enough for a spot on the honorable mention list alongside pitcher Jordan Magette, who hit .391 for the Chargers (11-11).
Two Riley County players earned end-of-year honors, too. Ashtyn Kulp landed on the first team and CJ Rignell was an honorable mention. The Falcons finished 8-12.