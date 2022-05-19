When Cade Perkins struck out his 18th and final batter of the regional championship game, the celebration began in earnest, as Manhattan High baseball punched its ticket to its second-straight straight state tournament with a 9-0 victory over Wichita Northwest Wednesday night.
And while there was the standard dogpile in the infield followed by countless hugs, smiles and group photos with the regional champions plaque, it wasn’t quite mission accomplished.
At least, not yet.
“These are our expectations this year,” Perkins said. “We’re happy for it, but we’ve got more work to do.”
The Indians’ fourth-place finish at state last year stuck in their craw, and since then they’ve been eager for a shot at redemption. On Wednesday, the dominant pitching that carried them through the season opened the door to another shot at a title.
Perkins mowed down Grizzlies (11-11) batters in a seven-inning one-hitter, putting on a show for the multiple scouts whose radar guns routinely lit up well above 85 miles per hour. His 18 strikeouts — including four in the first inning — on just 86 pitches left his head coach Don Hess shaking his head after the game, but Perkins was more impassive.
“It’s just what I’ve been doing all season,” he said. “Getting ahead on hitters, staying ahead on hitters and just finishing them.”
He threw 18 first-pitch strikes to the 24 batters he faced, and 70 of his 86 pitches were strikes. He walked just one.
Offensively, Manhattan (19-3) scored three in the bottom of the first inning and two each in the third, fifth and sixth. It put up 11 hits, with Perkins, Ian Luce, Braden Dinkel and Tylar Pere each submitting two-hit days. Perkins had four total RBIs along with a triple and a double, and Pere drove in two. Luce and Jack Campbell scored two times apiece.
Hess said his team’s at-bats looked better in the regional championship than they had in the regional semifinal earlier in the day, although the Indians had fewer hits against Wichita Northwest.
“It seemed like in the second game, the hits were more significant, harder struck,” he said. “It just seemed like we were locked in in that second game.”
Manhattan will have the week off before it heads to Fort Scott next Thursday to open play at the 6A State Tournament alongside Washburn Rural, Derby and Lawrence Free State out of the West Regional, and Blue Valley Northwest, Blue Valley West, Olathe West and Shawnee Mission East out of the East Regional..
“Every time is special,” Hess said. “You get into a routine where you go about five out of six years, and you come up against some good pitching or some good teams and you don’t make it for three or four years in a row. It’s hard, because you want to see these guys and these parents experience a state tournament and a regional championship. It never gets old.”
The challenge now is to go win three games in two days, one of the tougher tests of any team’s pitching depth. Rather than any particular skill set or facet of the game, the focus of the next week will be rest and recovery to refresh pitch counts and stamina.
“If we do that, we stand a chance of being competitive,” Hess said.
But expectations for this team were high to begin this season, and they remain that way as it prepares for the final stretch.
“(Our expectation is) winning state,” Perkins said. “Ever since we got fourth last year, we’ve wanted to win state. That’s our ultimate goal and we’re looking forward to it.”
Regional semifinal
Kyler Horsman and Coy Cavender combined for a one-hit shutout, and Braden Dinkel and Jaxon Bowles each went 3-for-3 as Manhattan eased by Wichita Southeast 9-0 in the regional semifinal Wednesday afternoon.
Horsman got the start and the win, going five innings while striking out six, walking three and giving up one hit. Cavender came on in the sixth and struck out two in the last two innings.
“Two shutouts, I mean, you can’t ask for anything better than that,” Hess said. “...All of our pitchers were (great). I thought Kyler was, and then Coy was. They just came in and gave us great efforts on the mound, which is why we’re regional champs.”
While Cade Perkins typically started Game 1 of each doubleheader throughout the season, Hess said that his other pitchers have proven trustworthy enough that he felt he could wait until the regional championship to have Perkins pitch.
“We felt comfortable with Kyler, we felt comfortable if Coy was pitching,” he said. “...We felt comfortable no matter who we were going to throw out there, because they’ve earned that opportunity.”
The Indians came up with 14 hits and scored in every inning except the fifth, including a four-run fourth inning. Dinkel hit a triple and scored four times, while Bowles scored twice and drove in two runs. Ian Luce went 2-for-3 with a triple, an RBI and a run scored. PJ Hughes also tripled and Horsman doubled.
The Buffaloes (2-17) chalked up their lone hit in the top of the fifth, and Horsman allowed a pair of walks to load the bases before working his way out of the jam to preserve the shutout.