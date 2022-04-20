TOPEKA – Jada Dibbini’s two early first-half goals had a big impact on Manhattan High’s Tuesday night Centennial League victory.
Dibbini’s goals in the first half gave the Indians (6-3) some separation and important momentum to carry with them for the rest of the game in the 4-1 victory over Topeka High.
“I thought it was really important that the two goals set the tone for the win,” Dibbini said. “Early goals help bring energy to our team and that’s what it’s all about. Helping the team.”
Along with Dibbini’s goals, Emery Ruliffson and Morgan Turner each scored, making it difficult for an injury-plagued Topeka High (5-3) team to create any type of comeback.
“Kudos to (Topeka High) for never giving up,” Manhattan coach Mike Sanchez said. “The way they fought against us is great for them. Their lineup is looking solid all around and they are the real deal.”
While the frigid cold temperatures affected Topeka High, Manhattan’s defense seemingly grew stronger throughout the game.
Three out of Manhattan’s four goals came in the first half. The Trojans scored one late in the first half, but the Indians kept them out of their territory for a large chunk of the second half.
“After we got our three first-half goals, our offense slowed down a little bit,” Sanchez said. “We came out strong in the first half. We sat back a little too much on offense and we could’ve attacked (Topeka High) a little bit more. I was hoping we would ride some of the momentum Jada (Dibbini) created with her early goals, but I am happy with the way things turned out for us tonight.”
Dibbini was on an island by herself, charged by a hoard of Topeka High players. She took a risk and kicked the ball near midfield for a jaw-dropping goal in the first 1:37 of play.
Dibbini followed her first goal with another one 14:26 later, taking advantage of a crowded goalie box.
Goal No. 3 came exactly three minutes later.
Topeka High’s goalie, Amari Sharp, decided to run for the ball near the penalty area, where she met Manhattan’s Morgan Turner. Turner scooted past the Topeka High goalie and tapped it in for the goal.
Shortly after the Turner goal, Manhattan allowed Topeka High to get on the board with a Molly McGuire goal.
Manhattan sat at a comfortable two-goal lead at the end of the first half.
The Trojans and the Indians’ defensive efforts late in the first half carried over to the remainder of the second half.
The two teams combined for 11 shots on goal during 29:10 in the second half.
“I thought we could’ve done better in the second half on offense,” Dibbini said. “We were pretty static up top. If we had more movement up top, we could’ve played with each other better. Luckily. our defense was great in the second half.”
Emery Ruliffson muscled in a late goal with 10:50 left on the game clock, giving Manhattan High a sizeable three-goal lead.
Manhattan will be in action next Tuesday as it hosts Trinity Academy.