St. Mary's Colgan wishes the ride had ended Friday night. No, not the team's run to the Class 2A state championship game. But the "roller coaster" of emotions head coach Abby Farabi told the team to prepare for during Friday's semifinal matchup versus Valley Heights.
"So jump on and ride the hills," Farabi told her players in the locker room prior to tipoff.
The contest featured its share of peaks and valleys. Colgan led throughout before having to hold on at the end: Freshman Lily Brown hit a buzzer-beating jumper to lift the team to a 40-38 victory to clinch a spot in Saturday's title tilt versus Sterling.
But less than 24 hours after surviving their semifinal, the Lady Panthers were emotionally spent by the time Saturday's championship arrived.
It showed.
Colgan hit a 3-pointer to open the game. Sterling responded with a 7-0 run. Colgan never led again on its way to a 52-36 loss at Bramlage Coliseum.
With her team well of emotions running dry, Farabi wishes the Lady Panthers had just a bit more time to recover from the epic semifinal victory.
"But I'm not making excuses at all. They're a very, very good ball team," she said of Sterling, which won its first state title in girls' basketball. "I think everything just caught up to us. It just wasn't our night."
Playing from behind for nearly the duration of Saturday's game against an opponent as stellar as Sterling — the Lady Black Bears lost just once all season en route to finishing 24-1 overall — didn't help matters.
"That's the name of it: They're just a really good ball team," Farabi said. "You can tell they're experienced. You can tell they've played some good basketball. I think the lights just got a little brighter tonight. Everything just got a little bit tighter."
Colgan only made 28.6% (12-for-42) of its shots from the field. The Lady Panthers struggled even more from distance, connecting on just six of their 22 attempts beyond the 3-point line, a conversion rate of 27.3%.
That's when Colgan actually managed to get shots off — the Lady Black Bears also forced the Lady Panthers into 19 turnovers.
Farabi said she didn't know why her team stumbled Saturday against defenses it had faced all season.
"They pressured us in man, but then they went to that 1-2-2 (zone), and we've seen a lot of that in our league," she said. "I think we just kind of forgot what we were doing. It happens on the big stage. We're fairly young, but we just kind of went away from what worked for us all season."
Despite her team's 16-point win, Sterling head coach Jill Rowland came away impressed with Colgan.
"They were long — longer than they looked on film," Rowland said. "They gave us a lot of trouble inside. I really thought we were going to have more opportunities inside, but especially in the first half, they really bugged us. We made some adjustments at halftime, and I think that was really crucial for our success."
While Sterling departed Manhattan with the state championship plaque in tow, Farabi said there was no shame in the runner-up finish.
The Lady Panthers, after all, never had won a game in the state tournament before this year. They now have two: a triumph over Berean Academy in the quarterfinals, followed by their dramatic victory over Valley Heights in the semifinals.
"It's one of the best feelings I've ever experienced," Farabi said. "I never made it (to a state tournament) as a player, and as a coach, it's your ultimate goal to win a state title. We were so close. But this group of kids, they're just amazing. No one is more deserving to get us in the history books. Hopefully we'll be back next year."
She's confident they will.
Colgan loses three seniors to graduation, including a pair of starters from Saturday's title game: Kaitlin Crossland and Riley Root.
"But everyone else is returning," Farabi said. "I'm very comfortable with what we're bringing back. We know we have a lot of work to do in the offseason, but I think we're going to have a good year next year, too."
After starting her career in the state tournament 0-6, Farabi ends this season with a pair of wins to her name.
With this taste of success, she and her program are hungry for more.
They won't be sated until they're hoisting a state championship plaque.
"I'm hoping now we can (continue to) get (to state) and continue to break barriers," she said, "and finally get that white banner."