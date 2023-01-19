Dre Delort was the hero again.
After hitting a game-winning layup last Friday against Washburn Rural, Delort drilled a wide-open, left-corner 3-pointer in the final 10 seconds Thursday to lift Manhattan High boys’ basketball to a 42-40 victory over Shawnee Mission East in the first round of the McPherson Invitational.
“Good players with the ball in their hands is better than anything I could draw up,” said Indians head coach Benji George of his team’s final offensive possession. “We called two timeouts to get into sets and they took us out of them. It came down to somebody making a play. Jack (Wilson) found a crease along the baseline and was trusting enough to share it to Dre, and Dre was trustworthy enough to knock down a big shot.”
Delort’s triple — his only field-goal attempt of the game — put the Indians (7-3) ahead for good in a back-and-forth contest that featured five ties and 12 lead changes.
Statistically, the margin between the two squads was slim. Manhattan went 13-of-34 from the field and 9-of-11 from the free-throw line compared to the Lancers’ 13-of-30 and 9-of-11. The difference was 3-point shooting, in which the Indians went 7-of-19 while Shawnee Mission East went 5-of-12.
No one reached double-digit scoring for Manhattan in the low-scoring affair. Jack Wilson led the way with nine points, Jason Kim had eight, and Delort and Collins Elumogo each had six.
“We need to do a better job of playing with more certainly on offense,” George said. “We looked a little unsure of ourselves at times. That could just be from a little bit of time off from game action. But when we needed it, I thought we stepped up and made big shots.”
The Indians got off to a promising start in the game, jumping out to an 11-2 lead late in the first quarter. They pushed that advantage out to 10 at 14-4 on a 3-pointer from Kim in the second, but then Shawnee Mission East (4-5) scored 12 straight points to snag its first lead at 16-14.
Elumogo scored right at the buzzer to put Manhattan back on top 19-18 at halftime.
“We got off to a great start, which I was proud of our guys for,” George said. “Then we hit a roadblock when they switched to zone, and it took us a while to figure it out. But fortunately, we were able to step up and make big shots in the end.”
The third quarter began similarly to the first, as the Indians scored the first six points and later stretched their lead to 26-19. But just like in the first half, the Lancers went on another run, outscoring Manhattan 12-5 to end the third period with the game knotted at 31-31.
The two teams traded leads throughout the final quarter, with neither squad trailing by more than two points.
Spencer Blacketer hit a pair of free throws to give Shawnee Mission East a 40-39 advantage inside the final minute, and the Indians opted to hold for the last shot.
Wilson took the ball on the right wing and began to drive along the baseline. As he passed under the basket, he lost his footing. But he found Delort — whose defender had sucked in on Wilson — wide open in the left corner.
Delort had plenty of time to dial up his shot, and the ball glided through the net just as the clock went under nine seconds to play.
Blacketer took the inbound pass up the right sideline against Keenan Schartz, but, as he crossed mid-court, he dribbled the ball out of bounds off his own foot and Manhattan held on for the win.
“Boy, it was a grind,” George said. “I think both teams had each other scouted really well. Offensive possessions were hard to capitalize on for both teams. … Our defense travels, and that’s why we invest so much in defense. I thought we did a good job of forcing them into some tough shots and did just enough offensively, in the end, to pull it out.”
With the win, the Indians moved on to the second round of the McPherson Invitational and will play the host McPherson in the semifinals at 8:15 p.m. on Friday. The Bullpups (9-1) beat Wichita East 77-44 in their opening-round game Thursday night.
George quipped that “Dre’s game-winner earned them a full day of school,” as Manhattan’s semifinal will be the last game of the evening.
“I think we’re more ready for this three-game stretch than we were going into the Hays tournament,” he said. “We’re back to full strength, so I think our guys will be ready to compete. We look forward to a great atmosphere in McPherson tomorrow night.”
MANHATTAN 42, SHAWNEE MISSION EAST 40
SHAWNEE MISSION EAST (4-5) — 4; 14; 13; 9; — 40
Manhattan (7-3) — 11; 8; 12; 11; — 42
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Shawnee Mission East — Blacketer 10 (3-6), Kopp 9 (4-8), Sufi 9 (3-3), Mong 7 (1-5), Kante 4 (1-4), Saylor 1 (0-2). Total: 40 (13-30).
Manhattan — Wilson 9 (3-12), Kim 8 (2-4), Elumogo 6 (2-5), Delort 6 (1-1), Braxmeyer 5 (2-3), Coonrod 5 (2-7), Knopp 3 (1-2). Total 42 (13-34).