Manhattan High’s Dre Delort passes the ball during a game against Hays on Dec. 6 in Manhattan. Delort hit the game-winning 3-pointer for the Indians in their 42-40 win over Shawnee Mission East in McPherson on Thursday.

 Staff photo by Lewis Marien

Dre Delort was the hero again.

After hitting a game-winning layup last Friday against Washburn Rural, Delort drilled a wide-open, left-corner 3-pointer in the final 10 seconds Thursday to lift Manhattan High boys’ basketball to a 42-40 victory over Shawnee Mission East in the first round of the McPherson Invitational.