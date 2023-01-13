01142023-mer-spt-mhsbbb-1
Manhattan High’s Dre Delort guards Junction City’s TJ Jones during their game Jan. 6 at Junction City. Delort on Friday scored the game-winning basket for the Indians in a 60-58 win over Washburn Rural.

 Staff photo by Lewis Marien

Dre Delort drove the length of the court in 5.9 seconds and hit a layup as the buzzer sounded to deliver Manhattan High boys’ basketball a 60-58 comeback win over Washburn Rural Friday night.

Delort’s basket completed a 10-1 Indians (6-3) run over the final 2:21 of the game after the Junior Blues had built up a 57-50 lead.