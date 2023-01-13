Manhattan High’s Dre Delort guards Junction City’s TJ Jones during their game Jan. 6 at Junction City. Delort on Friday scored the game-winning basket for the Indians in a 60-58 win over Washburn Rural.
Dre Delort drove the length of the court in 5.9 seconds and hit a layup as the buzzer sounded to deliver Manhattan High boys’ basketball a 60-58 comeback win over Washburn Rural Friday night.
Delort’s basket completed a 10-1 Indians (6-3) run over the final 2:21 of the game after the Junior Blues had built up a 57-50 lead.
Jack Wilson led Manhattan with 17 points while Cole Coonrod and Jason Kim each had 10, Ian McNabb had eight and Collins Elumogo had seven. Delort finished with five points, all of which came in the final 79 seconds of the game.
Jack Bachelor scored 15 points for Washburn Rural (6-3). Kaden Ballard had 12 and Amare Jones had 11.
Wilson gave Manhattan a 2-0 lead just over two minutes into the game and, after Washburn Rural went ahead 3-2, he hit a 3-pointer to put the Indians on top 5-3. However, he drew a whistle for a technical foul after hitting the bucket, allowing the Junior Blues to knot up the game at 5-5.
The two squads battled back and forth throughout the first period, with neither one able to build a lead larger than two points.
Wilson scored with 5:17 left before halftime to stretch Manhattan’s advantage to 16-13, and later Jason Kim hit a triple with 2:03 to go in the second quarter. At the time, that gave the Indians their largest lead at 25-20.
Washburn Rural scored the final four points of the first half to cut its deficit back down to 25-24 at the intermission.
The Junior Blues opened the second half on a 7-2 run, which allowed them to take a 31-27 lead with 6:26 left in the third. Manhattan battled back to within one point when Keenan Schartz hit a 3-pointer to make it 35-34 with 3:37 remaining, but Washburn Rural went on a 12-4 run to pull out to a 47-38 advantage — its largest of the game — with 1 ½ minutes to go in the third.
McNabb scored with 22 seconds left, then Delort forced a Junior Blues turnover, which led to a pair of McNabb free throws to make it 47-42 headed to the fourth.
Coonrod and Elumogo hit back-to-back 3-pointers to get the Indians within two at 52-50 with 3:48 left in the game.
But Washburn Rural began to milk the clock, forcing Manhattan to foul. Jones went to the line with 3:41 left. He made the first and missed the second, but the rebound went off Elumogo’s and hands out of bounds. Jones went back to the foul stripe with 3:17 remaining and made both, putting the Junior Blues ahead 55-50.
Ballard later scored to stretch the Washburn Rural advantage to 57-50.
Kim buried a triple with 2:02 left and then immediately fouled Bachelor out of a timeout. Bachelor missed the free throw, and Coonrod scored to draw the Indians within two at 57-55 with 1:51 left on the clock.
Bachelor went 1-of-2 at the free-throw line again. In response, Delort drove to the basket, made his shot, drew a foul and hit a free throw to tie the game at 58-58 with 1:19 to play.
The Junior Blues held for the last shot and looked to set up Bachelor. However, when he drove, he accidentally planted his foot on the baseline, giving Manhattan the ball with 5.9 seconds left and 94 feet between itself and a win.