It wasn't pretty, but the Manhattan High girls' basketball team once again found a way to win Tuesday night.
The Indians shot just 30% from the field, including only 25% from 3-point range. Normally, those numbers would equate to a Manhattan loss.
However, MHS held Junction City to shooting just 24% from the field and limited the Blue Jays to a measly 7% from beyond the arc. The defensive effort allowed the Indians to pick up their third win in a row with a 42-33 win over Junction City at home.
Manhattan's defensive strategy was simple for the majority of the game. The Indians were constantly in the Blue Jays' faces, pressuring each possession.
"I thought we did a pretty good job," MHS head coach Scott Mall said. "In a game this low scoring, mistakes are magnified. We still need to do better on defensive boards and we let them drive a couple times where we didn't step up and help. But otherwise, we tried to focus on their three girls that could score and did a pretty solid job."
The effort forced seven Junction City turnovers in the first half. The Blue Jays finished the game with 19 total turnovers compared to Manhattan's nine.
However, the team's defense didn't immediately turn into offense. The game remained within one possession until MHS (3-0) rattled off a 7-0 run to end the first quarter to go up 12-5.
Manhattan's defense continued to clamp down in the second quarter, as Junction City finished shooting just 17% from the field in the first half.
MHS continued to struggle to break Junction City's defense for the rest of the half. The Blue Jays played in a 2-3 zone for the majority of the game, forcing MHS to take shots from the outside.
For a team that has used junior center Grace Dixon as its main scorer, the defense presented an immediate problem. Dixon registered just three points in the first half, all of which came off of free throws.
However, Junction City's focus on Dixon allowed senior forward Taylor Claussen more opportunities to get involved. Claussen finished the first half with seven points on 3-of-7 shooting and led Manhattan with 12 points overall.
"We had good looks at the high post, and that's where Taylor can be really good for us," Claussen said. "She can pass, she can shoot the ball. It gives a chance to get Grace in a mismatch down low and if we hit stuff from the outside, we can kick it out."
While Manhattan took a 23-13 lead into the halftime break and never allowed Junction City to get all the way back into the game, there were points in which the Blue Jays threatened to overtake Manhattan.
Junction City's zone became even more effective in the third quarter, as Manhattan scored just three points on 1-for-10 shooting. All three points came very early in the quarter on a 3-pointer from sophomore guard Avery Larson.
By the end of the third quarter, Manhattan led just 26-22.
"We just did not make easy shots," Mall said. "We had a lot of 6-footers. We had a lot of wing shots where we were open. We just have to make those. We didn't, which happens sometimes, but we need to get in that mindset where by golly, I'm going to stick the ball in the hole."
To stave off the comeback, the Indians turned to Dixon. Using Claussen or another forward, the Indians passed the ball into the high post, clearing space for Dixon to score underneath the basket.
The adjustment allowed MHS to shoot 45% from the field in the fourth quarter to effectively close out the game.
With the win, Manhattan is off to its best start since the 2016-17 season. That year, Manhattan went 23-1 and won the state title over Derby.
"We feel good," Mall said. "3-0 is great and you always want to get a win, but we need to get better. I'm not sure we were better in this game than we were in the previous game. ... We need to make a point we're going to get better every time."
MANHATTAN 42
JUNCTION CITY 33
Junction City (33)
Totals: 12-49 FG, 8-14 FT, 33 points
Dorian Robinson 0-1 1-2 1, Mellana Davis 1-9 3-5 5, Ava Deguzman 1-5 0-0 2, Lucy Rivera 6-19 2-3 15, Andrea Davis 4-14 2-4 10, Jayda Harris 0-1 0-0 0
Manhattan (43)
Totals: 14-47 FG, 10-19 FT, 43 points
Destiny Yates 3-5 2-5 9, Taylor Claussen 4-13 3-7 12, Gillian Awbrey 1-5 0-0 3, Avery Larson 3-15 0-1 7, Grace Dixon 2-5 5-6 9, Brooke Newcomer 0-0 0-0 0, Paige Chauncey 0-1 0-0 0, Maddy Kuntz 0-0 0-0 0, Emery Ruliffson 0-1 0-0 0, Maxine Doering 1-2 0-0 2
Three point field goals made: Junction City 1 (Rivera) Manhattan 4 (Yates, Claussen, Awbrey, Larson)
Turnovers: Junction City 19, Manhattan 9