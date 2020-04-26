When Dawson Zenger’s sophomore year concluded after a loss in sub-state, it took him a week to focus on the next season.
Zenger has a marker board in his room where he writes down his goals. In the week after the loss, he started to write down targets for his junior season.
One was to win league. Check. Another was to earn first-team all-state honors. Check. He hoped to break Rock Creek’s single-season scoring record and average between 25 to 30 points per game. Check and check.
He also made it a goal to win the All-Flint Hills Boys’ Player of the Year. He can check that off his board as well.
The Mercury selected Zenger as its All-Flint Hills player of the year in boys’ basketball. Zenger led Rock Creek to a 20-2 record while averaging 26 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.5 assists and two steals per game.
To accomplish the goals he set out for himself at the end of his sophomore season, Zenger knew he needed to get better in every facet of the game. He’d averaged almost 20 points per game, but it still wasn’t good enough.
“I knew I could do more on both sides,” Zenger said. “I was pretty weak my sophomore year, so I got in the weight room and got stronger. I’m pretty sure all aspects improved.”
The offseason weight training was immediately noticeable to Rock Creek head coach Jim Johnston. Johnston has tracked Zenger’s progress for quite some time. Even while Zenger was in grade school, Johnston saw a kid with an uncanny basketball I.Q.
“Physically, he’s getting stronger,” Johnston said. “There was a jump between freshman and sophomore (years), and a huge jump between sophomore and junior (years) where physically, he was bigger, stronger, faster. He’s grown as a basketball player. There are things that he saw last year and said he’d work on it. You could tell over the spring, summer and fall that he had.”
While gaining strength was an additional attribute, there are certain parts of Zenger’s game that always have been there; last season, he focused on fine tuning them.
Johnston said Zenger’s always been blessed with remarkable court vision. It was a necessary attribute as teams started to double team, and sometimes even triple team, Zenger as the season wore on.
“In the game, he sees things that will happen before they do,” Johnston said. “Until his teammates got used to playing with him, they figured out pretty quick they’d better get their hands ready. If he’s taking the ball to the hole or they cut, that ball’s coming in quick.”
Then there’s Zenger’s motor.
It isn’t just his on-court work that led to his stellar junior campaign, but the work off of it as well. Zenger is a film junkie, studying both his own team and his opposition to the point where he knows the strengths and weaknesses of every player on the court.
“He puts in the work,” Johnston said. “A lot of kids will want to get better but don’t put in the time. He puts in the time.”
All of the work he put in before the season immediately was evident. Zenger put up 39 points in Rock Creek’s opener, tying a single-game school record. Perhaps most impressively: He did it while playing just two-and-a-half quarters.
Zenger’s scoring prowess didn’t stop there. He scored 30 points or more in every game during the Burlington Tournament, eventually taking MVP honors at the event. For the season, he shot 52.6% from the field and totaled 572 points. He also recorded his 1,000th career point.
Still, the season once again ended in disappointment for Zenger and Rock Creek. The Mustangs fell to St. Marys in the sub-state semifinals in an upset.
The morning after the loss, Johnston received a text from Zenger, asking if he could get the keys to go shoot in the gym.
“He was wanting to get back to work,” Johnston said. “I bet money he didn’t sleep that night.”
Zenger knows the loss will hang over him the entire offseason. It’s what will motivate him to work toward the goals that soon will appear on his whiteboard.
“Just 3-point shooting and being more explosive,” Zenger said of his new goals. “I think I’ll get some dunks next year and shoot from deeper range. ... I think with this virus, I’ve been outside shooting and in the weight room a lot. I think I’ll improve a lot next season.”
MERCURY’S ALL-FLINT HILLS SELECTIONS
All-Flint Hills 1st Team
Dawson Zenger, Jr.,
Rock Creek
Averaged 26 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.5 assists and two steals per game.
Bryson Brockman, Sr., Blue Valley-Randolph
Averaged 16.8 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.3 blocks per game.
Cameron Beardsley, Jr., Valley Heights
Averaged 16 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 3.5 steals per game.
Garrett Harmison, Sr.,
Riley County
Averaged 13.3 points, seven rebounds and 3.1 assists per game.
Tanner Hecht, Jr., Wamego
Averaged 15.1 points, seven rebounds and two blocks per game.
All-Flint Hills 2nd Team
Brody Barr, Sr.,
Blue Valley-Randolph
Averaged 17.7 points, 6.2 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.9 steals and 1.9 blocks per game in 15 games played.
Owen Braxmeyer, Jr., Manhattan
Averaged 11.2 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game.
Gavin Cornelison, Jr., Frankfort
Averaged 12 points per game.
Garret Dalinghaus, Sr., Frankfort
Averaged 13 points and 6 rebounds per game.
Brayden Meseke, So.,
Wabaunsee
Averaged 11.7 points, 2.5 assists and 1.7 steals per game.
All-Flint Hills 3rd Team
Jackson O’Toole, Jr.,
Valley Heights
Averaged 10.3 points, three rebounds, 2.7 assists and 2.5 steals per game.
Ian Uphoff, Sr.,
Riley County
Averaged 11.3 points, three rebounds and 2.4 assists per game.
Jackson Frank, Sr.,
Wabaunsee
Averaged 10.3 points, 2.5 assists and 1.2 steals per game.
Raeshon Riddick, Sr.,
Manhattan
Averaged 10.3 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game.
Nolan Churchman, Sr., Rock Creek
Averaged 10 points, seven rebounds, two assists and one steal per game last season.