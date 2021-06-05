Dan Harkin’s state tennis title this past weekend came 39 years after the last boys singles champion from Manhattan High. That’s at least a generation. And yet there’s one guy who played against both of those champions: Dave Hoover.
Hoover has been the strongest men’s tennis player in Manhattan for that entire time, and so he has served as a challenging opponent for the best high school players all the way along. When Michael Center was growing up here in the late 1970s and early 1980s — and even when Center was back from KU during breaks from college — he and Hoover had some titanic battles. I watched some of them. (Full disclosure: As a teenager playing for MHS, all the way up through a week ago, I’ve been trying to beat Hoover myself. It’s always an uphill battle; he can run you all over the court.)
The latest Manhattan guy to take up the challenge is Harkin, who graduated from MHS last weekend, the same weekend he won the title by hammering a string of Johnson County opponents, the toughest in the state. He doesn’t play matches against Hoover much anymore, but they used to play pretty often.
“He’s still a great player,” Harkin said of Hoover. “I definitely got something out of (playing against him growing up.)”
Center has similar feelings.
“Dave Hoover is a tremendous person who played a big part in my tennis development,” Center said. He “was one of the best players in town who took the time to help me with my game. I owe him a lot.”
Hoover, 72, chuckles when asked if he still beats Harkin. “When he was younger,” he said.
“Dan is just crushing the ball,” he said. “His game is so big. His serve is better, and he’s just got a killer forehand. And he can cover so much court.”
“It’s really spectacular, what he’s accomplished,” Hoover said.
He has similar regard for Center. “Michael was a tremendous athlete,” Hoover said.
They’ve been the top two competitors over all those years, Hoover said. Another guy on that level was Leo Rosenberg, who lived here but did not play at MHS, and played occasionally with Hoover. When he was 14, Rosenberg and his partner Donald Young were ranked first in the world in doubles. Others along the way through the years included Aaron O’Donnell and Gabe Nagy, guys who went deep in the state tournament.
Center won the 6A title in 1982, going undefeated that season, winning the championship match over Doug Gleason of Topeka West. He went on to play at KU, where he and his doubles partner Mike Wolf won the Big 8 title. He also won the conference at No. 2 singles. Harkin has signed to play next year at Kansas Wesleyan in Salina; where his college career will go is up in the air, and he also plans to compete in track.
Hard to compare Center and Harkin since they played in entirely different eras, Hoover said. Racket and string technology improvements allow people to hit with far more spin and power, so tactics have changed as well. Center was a serve-and-volleyer, whereas Harkin stays at the baseline and clobbers groundstrokes. It’s like comparing John McEnroe to Rafael Nadal.
Hoover’s style hasn’t changed much. He hits very flat shots, excellent volleys, a big kick serve, and moves opponents all over the court. That still works, in any era, and provides a different challenge to players today.
“He has a different game for sure,” Harkin said. “He hits it so flat.”
Tennis is unique in the sense that older players can still compete head-to-head routinely with high school players. No 45-year-olds would try to scrimmage the basketball team or get on the mat with wrestlers.
Hoover provides confoundingly simple advice, like: “Just win the last point,” or “when the guy is over there, hit it somewhere else.” Harkin recalled Hoover telling him to shorten his backswing, to simplify his strokes.
Hoover, originally from Winfield, played at K-State in the 1960s, when there was still a men’s team. He and Randy McGrath took second in the Big 8 in doubles. Winfield was a tennis powerhouse, producing among others Steve Snodgrass, who went on to coach tennis at K-State and build Cottonwood Racquet Club at Hudson and Claflin roads. That facility — now called Body First — is another common element. Center and Harkin both trained there. Center actually played the very first match on those indoor courts.
Another commonality: They’re two-sport athletes. Center was a starter on a strong MHS basketball team, and Harkin is a state champion in track and cross country.
Hoover himself was a multi-sport athlete at Winfield High; his son Grant and his grandson Tyce have been as well at MHS. Tyce started on the baseball, basketball and football teams, graduated a year ago and now plays football at Butler County.