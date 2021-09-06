Manhattan High cross country opened their season with a dominant performance for the boys and girls at both levels Saturday morning at their home invitational in Warner Park.
Manhattan won the team titles for all four varsity and junior varsity races including winning the boys varsity race by double-digit points.
The Indian boys beat out Wamego by 13 points and placed two runners in the top five and three in the top 10 led by seniors Ben Moiser (16:34.4) and Max Bowyer (16:46.2) who took third and fourth respectively. Freshman Landon Knopp finished seventh (16:56.8).
Manhattan junior Kolby Grogg finished 15th (17:19.1), senior Parker Dawdy (17:42.6) took 21st, sophomore Lucas Holdren finished 22nd (17:45.4) and junior Marshall Garren finished 28th (18:05.8).
Junction City’s Tyler Atkins won the race with a time of 16:10.5.
Meanwhile, the Manhattan girls beat out Washburn Rural for first place by tie-breaker after both teams finished with 58 total points. The tie was broken by adding up the places of both team’s top five finishers and the Indians had the Junion Blues beat by three.
Junior Amelia Knopp (19:49.7) and freshman Rebekah Pickering (19:52.1) took third and fourth to lead the way for Manhattan with sophomore Haley Henningson (20.39.4) following behind them in 15th.
Seniors Rachel Corn (21:00) and Morgan Turner (21:03.2) finished 19th and 20th followed by junior Saylor Salmans (22:29.3) in 37th and junior Audrey Cook (23:40) rounding things out at 52nd.
Washburn Rural junior Madeline Carter (18:52.6) finished first overall in the race.
Both Manhattan’s boys and girls junior varsity won their races by 40 points. Sophomore Ethan Bryant took first overall for the boys (17:42.8) and freshman Malea Jobity finished at the top for the girls (17:21).
Up next, the Indians will travel to Emporia for their invitational on Saturday.
Wamego boys take second, girls eighth
The Red Raider boys also had a strong season-opening showing led by junior Emery Wolfe (16:53.3) and senior Noah Williams (16:53.4) who finished fifth and sixth overall.
Senior Harrison Cutting finished 19th (17:40.6), junior Jon Cutting placed 25th (17:58.8), junior Alec Hupe ended in 38th (18:43.5) and senior Connor Lind finished 55th (19:54).
For the Wamego girls, senior Adeline Fulmer finished 22nd (21:18.9) to lead the way followed by senior Charlee Lind who placed 32nd (22:08.9), freshman Sariah Pittenger-Reed who came in 35th (22:23.6), freshman Emilia Wilkerson who finished 49th (23:04.1), freshman Taylor Umscheid who placed 55th (24:36.4) and senior Margret Benson who finished 63rd (26:41.5).
Wamego will host their own invitational on Saturday.
Wabaunsee girls finish 2nd, boys 8th at Silver Lake
The Charger boys and girls competed at Silver Lake on Saturday and the experienced Wabaunsee girls took second while the boys finished eighth.
The Charger girls were led by Payton Wurtz who finished second overall (20:59) followed closely by a sixth-place finish for Rebekah Stuhlsatz (22:54).
Sophia Castillo placed 17th (25:37), Jenna Donaldson finished 20th (26:01), Isabelle Stuhlsatz placed 24th (26:31), Cecelia Emmert finished 30th and Kyndal Maike took 31st (28:45).
For the boys, CJ Glotzbach took 38th (22:08), Shawn Moser finished 45th (23:25), Jacob Daley placed 46th (23:48), Rhett Parry took 48th (24:13), Matthew Vanstory finished 49th (24:26), AJ Grutsch placed 51st (25:06) and Grady Perrin placed 53rd (25:52).
Up next, The Chargers will run at Wamego on Saturday.