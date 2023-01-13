image_50761217.JPG
Rock Creek girls’ basketball head coach Adam Plummer talks to his team during the Mustangs’ 55-53 win over Rossville Tuesday night.

 Staff photo by Isaac Deer

FLUSH — A nagging twisted ankle suffered in the first quarter didn’t stop Becca Conrow from leading 4A No. 5-ranked Rock Creek girls’ basketball to a 55-53 win over 3A No. 10-ranked Rossville on Tuesday night.

The Mid-East League rivalry matchup didn’t disappoint as the contest was neck-and-neck for the duration.