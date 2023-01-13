FLUSH — A nagging twisted ankle suffered in the first quarter didn’t stop Becca Conrow from leading 4A No. 5-ranked Rock Creek girls’ basketball to a 55-53 win over 3A No. 10-ranked Rossville on Tuesday night.
The Mid-East League rivalry matchup didn’t disappoint as the contest was neck-and-neck for the duration.
The Mustangs used a total team effort to pull through with the victory, particularly thanks to an eight-point fourth quarter from Conrow.
“It was all a mindset,” Conrow said. “I had to keep telling myself that you’re not hurt; you’re fine. The ankle hurts pretty bad, but it’s just a mindset. We had a few rough patches where we couldn’t shoot as a team, but I thought we played well when it mattered the most.”
Rock Creek was nearly perfect from the free-throw line, going 16-of-19.
The Mustangs didn’t blink and sought to capitalize on the Bulldog’s missed opportunities and giveaways throughout.
“To be honest, I thought they wanted it more than us,” Rossville coach Michael Bell said. “We had a lot of turnovers that were uncharacteristic. We were forcing the ball and taking too many quick shots. It’s as simple as they wanted to win more than we did.”
Rock Creek got off to a fast 7-2 start in the first quarter. However, Rossville bit back with a run of its own. Emma Mitchell scored eight points to give the Bulldogs a 13-12 lead to end the opening quarter.
“I thought we came out swinging, and our competitive spirit was good,” Rock Creek coach Adam Plummer said. “It was a nail-biter, but I liked the way we competed the whole night because that’s a good team.”
Rock Creek again took ownership early in the second period, and senior Kinley Ebert was the catalyst early. Ebert forcefully drove at the Bulldogs in the paint, often putting her at the line.
Ebert’s aggressiveness forced Rossville to take a timeout after a 7-0 Rock Creek run. The Mustangs’ pesky on-ball defense had forced 12 steals by that point, and 14 of their 27 points had come from turnovers.
But Rock Creek’s run didn’t intimidate Rossville. Instead, the Bulldogs’ took a page out of the Mustangs’ playbook and started feeding the ball aggressively in the paint.
Rossville’s Shyanne Haehn played a massive part in her team’s comeback before halftime. Haehn had 11 points off the bench with two 3-pointers and went 5-of-6 from the free-throw line.
Mitchell and Haehn accounted for 21 of Rossville’s 27 first-half points. In addition, Haehn and Mitchell forced five combined turnovers and gave the Mustangs some trouble.
Ebert and Brynn McFall went a perfect 10-of-10 from the free throw line and accounted for 22 of the Mustangs’ 32 points. Rock Creek’s 32-27 lead was a credit to its 14 steals, 100% accuracy from the free throw line and points coming off turnovers.
“One of our game goals was to get to the free-throw line,” Plummer said. “(Rossville) was going to be handsy, and was going to foul us. We made the officials make some calls, and I thought our kids did a good job stepping up and making some free throws. We haven’t been shooting free throws bad this year, but we definitely shot it better tonight than we have been.”
The halftime speech for Rossville was effective immediately as the Bulldogs opened up the third quarter with an 8-0 run. Rossville’s offense and defense came out with a spark of energy. Mitchell duplicated her first quarter with 11 points in the third while creating problems for Rock Creek on the perimeter.
“We just wanted to move the ball a little bit quicker and take better shots,” Bell said. “Really, this whole year has been about our defense. If we can’t keep them in front, play good defense and turn the ball over, we are going to have trouble scoring. So we just wanted to make sure to take care of the ball because we had a ton of turnovers in the first half and get good shots.”
Rock Creek struggled to put up points in the third period compared to its two previous quarters. But Claire Matzke converted a heavily-contested 3-pointer to end the third, which kept the Mustangs within two points.
Rock Creek went back to its first-half form offensively right away in the fourth. The Mustangs opened up the quarter with an 11-3 run, gaining seven points from Conrow.
“We didn’t want to turn the ball over and wanted to make them foul us,” Plummer said. “A lot of their good players were in foul trouble. We were going to win this game at the free-throw line.”
Rossville used a 5-0 run to gain some momentum. However, the momentum was short-lived, as Rock Creek crashed the party, earning numerous shots in the paint and free-throw opportunities.
The difference in the game — and a huge reason Rock Creek won — was the free opportunities, namely the 16 points the Mustangs scored at the foul stripe.
“I thought (Rock Creek) made some key shots,” Bell said. “They took care of the ball and got to the free throw line. There were probably three or four (Rock Creek) offensive rebounds down the stretch that hurt us, too. That was a lot of effort and ‘want to’ on their part.”
ROCK CREEK 55, ROSSVILLE 53
Rock Creek (7-1) — 12; 20; 8; 15; — 55
Rossville (6-2) — 13; 14; 15; 11; — 53
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rock Creek — Conrow 4 1-2 11, McFall 3 4-5 11, Matzke 4 0-1 10, Klingenberg 0 0-0 0, Ebert 2 9-9 14, Rottinghaus 1 0-0 2. Plummer 1 2-2 4, Killingsworth 1 0-0 3. Totals – 16 16-19 55.
Rossville — Perine 2 1-1 6, Mitchell 8 3-5 22, Porter 1 2-2 5, Dick 1 0-0 3, Spielman 2 1-3 5, Haehn 2 6-9 12. Totals – 16 13-20 53.
3-point goals — Rock Creek 7 (Conrow 2, Matzke 2, McFall, Ebert, Killingsworth), Rossville 8 (Mitchell 3, Haehn 2, Perine, Porter, Dick). Total fouls – Rock Creek 19, Rossville 20. Fouled out – none. Technical fouls – none.