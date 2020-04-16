Looks like the Centennial League is dead, or at least dying. Shawnee Heights has left, and Topeka West is leaving. Seaman appears headed out the door. Highland Park and Hayden may not be too far behind, according to published reports.
I have a pretty simple fix: Bring back the I-70 League.
Manhattan and Junction City were in the I-70 League from its formation in 1978 through 2003. The league also included Topeka High, Topeka West, Salina Central and Salina South. For Manhattan kids and families, it was hard to beat: All the schools were within an hour’s drive, they all were either 5A or 6A, and they were usually all competitive.
That league fell apart when the Salina schools ditched it to join the Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail League. The two Topeka schools quickly joined a newly formed league with the other Topeka schools — Washburn Rural, Highland Park, Hayden, Shawnee Heights and Seaman — which left Manhattan and Junction City wandering in the wilderness. They joined in, along with Emporia, to form a 10-team league.
Truth is, the Centennial turned out to be a great fit for Manhattan High, which dominated football and established a tremendous rivalry with Washburn Rural in nearly all other sports. They won’t ever say this, but the reason Shawnee Heights, Topeka West, Seaman, Highland Park and Hayden are looking to the exits is that they probably got tired of watching Manhattan and Washburn beat them like drums.
The fix is really simple: Go get the Salina schools to join again. You’d have a league with MHS, JC, South, Central, Washburn, Topeka High and Emporia. The latter isn’t on I-70, so you might have to rename it something else. That could make for a fun discussion.
The point is that it would be a very strong league. Central and South often are very good in a variety of sports. Washburn is a force. Manhattan is a powerhouse. Topeka High and Junction City can be very good, depending on the sport and the season. Emporia is solid. The departing Topeka schools occasionally were good — Highland Park had some good basketball teams, and Seaman was strong in baseball. But moving the Salina schools in would be a major upgrade.
Would they want to join? Well, that’s another question, and I don’t know enough about Salina to say. I would note that in their league right now they have to butt heads with Derby, which has become a dominant force in many sports, most particularly football. They might prefer an annual matchup with MHS, rather than the Panthers.
But if you made it happen, you essentially would have the old I-70 League, with Washburn subbing in for Topeka West, plus Emporia. Or maybe Emporia goes off to the Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail League, in a 2-for-1 swap that would make both leagues 6-school operations.
It’d be a great league. If I were in charge, I’d be pushing really hard to make that happen.