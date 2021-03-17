Get a refund on the glass slippers. Take back the tiara. Return the pumpkin carriage to the dealership at the end of the lease.
The “Cinderella” label affixed to Wabaunsee’s boys’ basketball team during its run to the Class 2A title game?
Head coach Christian Ulsaker isn’t a fan.
He doesn’t want it. He doesn’t believe they ever needed it. In fact, he downright chafes at the mere mention of the princess’ name.
Sure, he knows why people started tossing it around in the first place. When you enter sub-state play with a 7-12 overall record, then win six games in a row to get to the championship contest, that name is bound to come up.
This is March, after all.
Ulsaker’s gripe with the description is straightforward: In his mind, “Cinderella” simply isn’t accurate.
Yes, they were five games under .500 at the outset of its sub-state tournament. But that doesn’t tell the whole story. The Chargers actually started the season 1-10.
That’s right: One win. Ten losses.
“I don’t want to say the community was ‘down’ on us, but I think when we started 1-10, they said, ‘Well, here’s another five-win season for Wabaunsee,’” Ulsaker said. “We knew we weren’t that team. We knew we were a team that could compete for a state championship.”
They could. And they did. (They came up short in Saturday’s title tilt, though, falling to Hillsboro, 59-50, at Bramlage Coliseum.) The Chargers finished the season with a .500 record (13-13) … after 10 losses in their first 11 outings.
Here’s where Ulsaker’s objection stems from, though.
As Woody Paige likes to say, look at the schedule!
Zero in on those first seven defeats, which came at the hands of Axtell, Manhattan CHIEF, Frankfort, Rock Creek (twice), St. Marys and Silver Lake. Four of them (Axtell, Frankfort, Rock Creek and St. Marys) spent time in the top-10 poll in their respective classifications this season. Manhattan CHIEF is a powerhouse in homeschool basketball, having won multiple national titles the past five years. Silver Lake is the only one that didn’t have a standout 2020-21. (Playing in the Mid-East League, which boasts Class 3A semifinalist Rock Creek, the aforementioned St. Marys squad and a rugged Riley County team that could have been even better if not for an in-season coronavirus-induced shutdown, had a lot to do with Silver Lake’s struggles.)
◊◊◊
After Wabaunsee’s 54-32 home loss to Rock Creek on Jan. 15, it sat at 1-7.
The Chargers then played in a three-day tournament at Royal Valley High in Hoyt — facing the hosts as well Chapman and Sante Fe Trail — and went 0-3.
In all three games, their starting five was out. COVID was the culprit.
When they came out of quarantine, however, the Chargers were charged up.
“They could have come back and been like, ‘We’re 1-10 this season. It doesn’t matter,’” Ulsaker said. “But they came back with good leadership from those seniors saying, ‘We still have a chance. We’re one of the best teams in 2A. We play a very difficult schedule against very good teams in our league. If we can compete with them, we can compete with anybody in 2A.’”
They proved that down the stretch. In their final 15 games, they won 12 times.
Heck, they took a wrecking ball to the Kansas Basketball Coaches Association’s final rankings in Class 2A; nearly half of poll’s top 10 shed its lifeblood on Wabaunsee’s blade.
In its first game out of quarantine, Wabaunsee ended its eight-game skid by beating No. 9 Lyndon. It toppled No. 8 Jefferson County North in a sub-state semifinal. It upset No. 10 Valley Falls, on the road, in the quarterfinals of the state tournament; that set up a date with the biggest fish of all, top-ranked and undefeated Hoxie, in the state semifinals.
All the Chargers did in Friday’s semifinal was thoroughly dominate, at one juncture leading by 20 points, on their way to a 73-56 win.
Hillsboro ended the regular season No. 3, giving Wabaunsee the opportunity to decimate half of the KBCA’s top 10 should it win the title game.
It wasn’t to be.
The Chargers had to play catch up from the beginning — down 14-4 in the first quarter and trailing by as many as 11 points in the second period — and never entirely dug themselves out of the hole. Every time they drew close, the Trojans answered back.
Ulsaker credited his opponent, which caused problems for Wabaunsee’s defense (Hillsboro’s motion-style attack features plenty of screens and back-door cuts) and offense (the Trojans’ man-to-man, pressure defense is relentless). The difficulty level increased a few notches given that Ulsaker and his staff had just one day to scout and implement a game plan.
Yet Saturday’s result might have turned out differently had the Chargers converted the lone shots where a player is open 100% of the time.
“Free throws weren’t falling,” said Ulsaker, whose team went 13-for-21 at the line. “I think that’s what really killed us: eight missed free throws. That’s too many. You’re not going to beat a team like Hillsboro missing free throws.”
◊◊◊
Here’s another reason Ulsaker didn’t embrace the Cinderella tag: Like Bear Bryant, he ain’t never been nothing but a winner.
“Where I’m from, second place is called ‘first loser,’ because we’ve got a lot of championships,” said Ulsaker, who left McPherson High as its all-time leading scorer upon his graduation in 2011.
Yes, that McPherson. It of the 13 state championships, 26 title game appearances, three undefeated seasons and 37 trips to the Final Four (including this year) in 57 state tournament berths. Ulsaker won one of those state titles with the Bullpups, leading the school to the 5A championship as a senior in 2011. He added another title in 2018 as an assistant coach at Hayden.
So when he talks about knowing what it takes to reach the promised land in the state tournament, he has hardware to back it up. That came in handy during the 1-10 start.
The players trusted their coach.
Unequivocally.
“They knew I’d been through the process, not only at the high school level, but collegiately,” said Ulsaker, who appeared in 115 games during his career at Washburn University from 2011 to 2016. “They knew I could get them there if they bought in. In high school, you can win a lot of games if you just play harder than the other team.”
◊◊◊
Don’t take Ulsaker’s “first loser” quip the wrong way. For a program like Wabaunsee, whose last state tournament appearance before this season’s magical run came in 2006, a runner-up finish is a starting point. It’s just not the goal. It never will be.
Not as long as Ulsaker is running the show, anyway.
“Obviously we want to win the championship, but the kids got a taste of what it’s like to play in Bramlage,” he said. “Some of these kids weren’t even alive the last time the Wabaunsee boys’ team went to state. So I told them, ‘We’re going to make Manhattan our second home.’ We expect to be back here each and every year.”
With the talent that will be returning, that’s not an outlandish expectation.
The Chargers bring back Brayden Meseke and the Oliver brothers, Eli and Cade. Ulsaker wants the brothers to become more prominent contributors next season, particularly Eli. Once he gets “stronger and a little bit quicker,” Ulsaker said, Eli will be the player the Chargers need.
But Meseke is the unquestioned building block.
He scored a game-high 22 points in Saturday’s championship contest. And he was their top point man throughout the 2020-21 campaign, averaging more than 13 a game. With the graduations of seniors Dawson Schultz and Tyler Lohmeyer, expect Meseke’s scoring average to increase next season — possibly to 20 points per game. Maybe more.
He doesn’t lack motivation.
“Brayden plays basketball year round,” Ulsaker said. “He plays on our summer team, SSA (Basketball Academy), and is one of our better players. He wants to play collegiately. He understands that the best opportunity to get in front of college programs is to show up on stages like this. Score 22 points in a state championship game? That’s pretty dang good.”
And “pretty dang good” is exactly what Wabaunsee should be next season.
“Cinderella?” Please. The Chargers might end up being “Goliath.”
Yet there’s one label, one Ulsaker is intimately familiar with, he’d like to see associated with his team more than any other.
State champion.