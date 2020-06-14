When Mercury photographer Nick Oatley and I walked into the Colbert Hills pro shop on Tuesday, Steve Gotsche was focusing intently on his computer.
Gotsche, Colbert Hills’ director of golf, was swamped with work. He was in the process of helping to run a youth tournament on the course. We asked to play the course on Thursday — a day when his morning was filled with lessons.
That’s the funny thing about going to a golf course during these strange times we’re living in. Times where people aren’t supposed to stand within 6 feet of each other and where going out to shop or eat at a restaurant comes with a higher degree of skepticism than they used to. Those places are still struggling to see the crowds they once did.
That didn’t seem to be the case at Colbert Hills when Nick and I went: the tee sheet and schedule were packed.
And yet, despite the number of people on the course, there were few times when I felt uncomfortable during our round of golf.
We made our tee time early, at 8:10 a.m., to avoid some of the afternoon wind that can turn Colbert Hills into a much harder golf course. Even then, we found a number of golfers in the pro shop who had the same idea.
The Colbert Hills pro shop is packed full of gear, from hats to putters to golf balls.
It’s laid out in a way where bumping shoulders with strangers is possible just because of how much equipment is in such a finite space.
However, there were signs on the floor marking where you could stand and still maintain a 6-foot distance from fellow golfers. Much like the markers at stores denote where you should stand while waiting to buy groceries, Colbert Hills had markers leading up to its registers as well as throughout the shop.
The only possible issue inside the shop was the lack of protective equipment for staff. There weren’t any plexiglass barriers at registers like the ones that can be found at grocery stores or restaurants. Staff members also weren’t wearing masks.
However, our time inside the pro shop was brief. We checked in, paid for our round and went out to find a golf cart.
The cart was very clean, which was comforting knowing that it would be our vehicle of choice for the next few hours. Colbert Hills also is requiring golfers to take individual carts to limit exposure to the virus. From there, we were off to the driving range to fit in a quick warm up before hitting the course.
The range, which was closed from March 29 to May 8 because of the coronavirus, had one noticeable measure to stop the spread of the virus: There was a hand sanitizer dispenser attached to the side of the ball machine, which you could use after punching in the code for your range balls and plucking a bucket off the pile.
The rest of the range’s setup appeared fairly normal, with golfers still required to hit off the mats. There weren’t any noticeable problem areas, as the mats are wide enough to provide ample space between you and the golfer using the mat next to you — if there even is a golfer next to you. Colbert Hills’ driving range is massive, so there was more than enough space for everyone.
We cut our range time a little close to our tee time, so we weren’t able to explore the putting green or short-game area before our round. However, when driving past both, there were a number of changes we spotted.
On the green, there was a grouping of signs reminding golfers to keep a 6-foot distance between them and other golfers using the green. In the short-game area, the miniature flags that generally mark the holes and can be used to pick balls out of the hole were gone, which further limited the number of shared surfaces on the course.
Soon enough, we were on the first tee, where if you hadn’t known there was a virus affecting the world, you’d have been hard pressed to know there was anything wrong with the world. There wasn’t a cloud in the sky and the wind was calm as starlings and barn swallows filled the air with their song.
The course played as it usually does: tough but fair. The virus hadn’t stopped the groundskeepers from keeping Colbert Hills in top condition. The groundskeepers didn’t wear personal protection from the virus, but were mostly working on their own and were rarely within 6 feet of each other.
Once on the course, the number of shared surfaces was next to none. Colbert Hills removed its rakes from the bunkers, instead relying on golfers to do their best “foot raking” following bunker shots if necessary.
Perhaps the most interesting change on the course dealt with the flags and hole. After putting in for bogey on the first hole — should have hit a 7 iron instead of a 6 iron on the second shot to avoid rolling into the rough long of the fairway — I didn’t even need to reach into the hole to recover my ball.
Instead, there was a plastic bottom in each of the cups attached to a hook resembling the top of a coat hanger. Each of these contraptions was strapped to the flag stick, which is not meant to be removed to limit the number of shared surfaces.
To get the ball out of the cup, all you had to do was place the head of a putter underneath the hook and lift up. The plastic bottom would raise and roll the ball out of the hole, allowing golfers to pick the ball off the green instead of reaching their hand into the cup.
After noting the subtle changes, Nick and I were off to the races. Having been one of the first groups on the course, we were able to cruise from hole to hole unhindered by larger groups or slower golfers. By the time I returned the golf cart, it was just over three hours from our original tee time.
Unlike times in the past, where carts could be found forming a line to be cleaned off, I pulled the cart all the way up to the front of the return area. The puddle surrounding the hose made it evident the course staff was already hard at work cleaning off each cart as it came in.
I left the Colbert Hills carrying my bag, my pride despite the course’s repeated attempts to steal it, and a sense of calm knowing I had just been able to do one of my favorite activities and still limit my exposure to the coronavirus.
While the virus has taken away many of the comforts we had grown accustomed to, golfing can provide a set time to get away from everyday stressors, get some light exercise and a chance to leave a home or apartment to enjoy the outdoors. So long as coronavirus exposure continues to be limited, I have a hard time finding a better way to spend a few hours.